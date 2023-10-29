Businesses still being affected after Chesterfield floods

Chesterfield businesses say they don’t know when they will be able to trade again after flooding from Hurricane Babette.

The Derbyshire town was badly hit by flooding, with hundreds of people forced to evacuate their homes a week earlier.

A businessman said that it would have been better if his business had burnt down.

Paul Pearson, who owns Leonid Interiors, said the impact on his business has been “devastating”.

He said, “I put my heart and soul in there and it just disappeared from under me.”

“I never realized how severe flooding events are and how long it takes for things to dry out.

“I said to someone one day that maybe it would be better to burn it, at least you can rebuild it quickly.”

This decorative elephant was swept the length of the showroom by the force of water

Mr Pearson has been running his own business, fitting kitchens and bathrooms, for 10 years.

He said the cost of the damage was so high he “can’t even put a price on it”.

More than a week after the city was flooded on October 20, Mr Pearson said he still could not start cleaning his showroom because loss adjusters had not yet arrived.

Meanwhile he is suffering losses in business.

“We can’t recruit because it’s all about picking things, but we don’t have a product,” he said.

Northern Tea Merchants, which recently opened in Chatsworth Road, is one of the worst-affected businesses.

They can no longer trade because they do not have a working kitchen.

“All the wood is damaged. The kitchen equipment is damaged,” said Jill Benson, who runs the cafe.

“We’ve lost fridges, we’ve lost a freezer, lost a dishwasher. Everything is flooded with water.

“You think you’ve got over it, the mud comes back.”

Jill Benson is trying to revive her cafe

Property developer Diana Yates said the sale of a house had stopped due to flooding.

“We sold a house to a local guy,” she said.

“They have obviously now pulled out of the sale and we have just completed it.

“New kitchen, new bathroom, ready to go, and he was kicked out because he had to drive, and [the water] It was flowing fast.”

