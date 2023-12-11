Businesses really need to start encrypting their data, otherwise face losing it

New research claims that the leading cause of businesses losing sensitive data is lack of encryption.

A study by Fortanix found that nearly a third (33%) of the nearly 400 IT and cybersecurity professionals surveyed said that leaving data unencrypted was the main cause of its loss in their organization.

This is despite the fact that 90% agree that encryption is a good thing for their overall security. The survey also found that many organizations want to encrypt their data, but do not know how to do it, due to a lack of staff with the expertise and skills to use encryption software, when and where to implement it. Yes, there is uncertainty about it.

This was clearly the most difficult aspect for technical professionals to determine, with Fortanix concluding that it “points to the need for solutions that provide seamless discovery and evaluation of cryptographic keys in hybrid, multicloud environments.”

However, the news isn’t all bad: The study also found that more than 80% of organizations have implemented — or are planning to implement — zero trust technology. 81% of respondents also said that their organizations have dedicated teams to handle encryption.

Additionally, key management systems, data loss prevention and hardware security modules were found to be the top three technologies used to secure an organization’s data.

And although only 24% currently have an integrated key management system, more and more are expected to adopt it, with 50% looking to do so soon. On the other hand, federated key management has declined from 74% to 47%.

Organizations are also looking to future-proof their data security; 76% of respondents know about post-quantum cryptography (PQC), 14% are already using it and 37% are testing it. However, cost and staffing are the main factors currently hindering its widespread adoption.

Anand Kashyap, CEO of Fortanix, commented on the findings that, “Most enterprises lack full control over encryption keys, creating significant risk. It is paramount that these organizations manage data-related issues with full visibility and control over their encryption assets.” Adopt a paradigm shift towards a focused security strategy.”

Senior analyst Jack Poller also said that, “While it’s a positive sign that most people trust encryption technologies, many don’t know how to implement it in a way that meets their specific needs.” .It’s clear that these organizations need to invest in education, staffing, and solutions to get them where they need to be.”

