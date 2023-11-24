November 23 – Thanksgiving is usually associated with bountiful feasts and family gatherings, but for many, it’s also a reminder that the season for bargains has arrived.

Many customers focus on the deals they find on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, especially since online shopping continues to grow. But between the two shopping days is Small Business Saturday, and it means something more to local shop owners.

Manic Snail owner Dana Ekstrom said community members will find that smaller businesses offer a more intense experience.

“For many people, the holidays are a time of nostalgia,” he said. “You don’t get that nostalgia from a big box store or from online shopping. You get that from supporting local businesses and enjoying the sights and smells and sounds of a curated selection and an immersive experience.”

According to a report by the US Census Bureau and Commerce Department, e-commerce sales are expected to increase from 15.1% of total sales in the first quarter of 2023 to 15.6% in the third quarter.

Ekstrom said many people don’t realize that small retail businesses make most of their annual sales during the holiday season.

“So especially for those businesses that you want to see survive, as you’re spending those dollars for the holiday season, definitely prioritize spending them locally because that could be what “Allows that business to survive next year and beyond.”

Amy Heath, owner of Lucky Tiger, said small businesses provide a unique community experience for the holiday season.

“On Black Friday, we have our annual pajama party, where if you wear your pajamas, you get 25% off, and then we’ll have a DJ and coffee and donuts on Small Business Saturday,” he said.

Heath said shopping locally gives customers an opportunity to invest in the community.

“You talk to the owner, you know, and I can help you,” he said. “I can wear your dresses, I can help you decorate and style your outfits.”

Small business owners take pride when decorating their space for customers to shop.

“You’ll find that your small business owner really cares about the community, their customers and giving back,” Ekstrom said.

Source: www.bing.com