Businesses are fighting tooth and nail against a Biden administration rule that would make it easier for millions of Americans to form a union

A new federal rule taking effect next month could make it easier for millions of workers at big companies like McDonald’s to form unions. But it already faces significant opposition from businesses and some members of Congress.

The rules — announced late last month by the National Labor Relations Board — set new standards for determining when two companies should be considered a “joint employer” under the National Labor Relations Act.

that sounds weird. But essentially, this rule could increase the number of companies that will have to participate in labor negotiations with their franchisees or independent contractors. For example, Burger King may need to bargain with workers, even though most of its U.S. restaurants are owned by franchisees. Or it may require Amazon to negotiate with delivery drivers who are technically employed as independent contractors.

“It’s trying to understand the realities of today’s workforce when many employers subcontract work and say, ‘Oh, we Not an employer.” and labor relations. “It’s the employer who is really making the decisions and who has the money.”

The NLRB says the new rule changes a 2020 rule that made it too easy for joint employers to avoid their responsibility to negotiate with workers. The 88-year-old National Labor Relations Act guarantees American workers the right to form or join a union.

But critics say the new rule is an overreach by the labor-friendly Biden administration that weakens independent business owners. Some – including the American Hotel & Lodging Association – have already sued to stop it.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, have introduced a Congressional Review Act proposal that would overturn the rule. The proposal must pass both houses of Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden.

Biden has not said whether he supports the new joint employer rule, but he has cast himself as the most pro-union president in history. The new rule is going to come into effect from December 26.

“The franchise business model is truly a great American innovation. “It’s created wealth for thousands of people, especially underrepresented minorities and women,” McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said during a recent conference call with investors. “We think this is something that should be supported, not attacked.”

‘They could definitely treat us better’

Richard Eaker, 54, has worked in fast food for 25 years and now works at McDonald’s in Kansas City, Missouri. He said McDonald’s clearly controls its franchised stores and is shirking its responsibilities to workers.

Eaker, a leader of the pro-union group Stand Up KC, said forming a union could improve their wages, benefits and working conditions. Ecker has leg pain and high blood pressure, but he said his job doesn’t provide affordable health care or pay for time off to see a doctor. He often cuts his prescription medications in half because he is not able to get them refilled.

“McDonald’s has made approximately $15 billion in profits over the last two years. They can certainly treat us better, and with a union we can make them treat us right,” he said.

The new joint employer rule originated in the Obama administration. In 2015, the NLRB ruled that Browning-Ferris Industries, a waste management company, should be considered a joint employer of the contract workers who were sorting its recycling because they had rights over their working conditions. A federal court upheld the NLRB’s decision in 2018.

But during the Trump administration, the Republican-controlled Labor Board narrowed the definition of joint employer. Under the 2020 rule, companies can be considered joint employers only if they have “substantial direct and immediate control” over the terms of employment.

The latest rule — passed by a board now controlled by Democrats — more closely resembles the 2015 Browning-Ferris decision. It states that companies can be considered joint employers if they have the right to control – directly or indirectly – at least one term of employment. , Terms include salary and benefits, hours and scheduling, assignment of duties, work rules, and appointment.

This rule applies only to labor relations. The Department of Labor sets its own joint employment standards for issues such as meeting minimum wage requirements.

According to the International Franchise Association, local franchise owners employ more than 8 million people in the US. Millions of people work for subcontractors or temporary agencies.

‘Holding the wrong people accountable’

John Motta, who owns 32 Dunkin’ locations in New Hampshire and Virginia, said franchisees must meet certain brand standards and use Dunkin’ uniforms and signage. But beyond that, they want to run their business independently.

“We don’t want our corporate partners telling us, ‘You have to pay this much per hour,’” he said. “That’s not why I got into this business. I wanted to make all those decisions myself.”

Motta leads a coalition of franchise associations, representing approximately 46,000 franchisees. They worry that the rule will lead Dunkin’ and other companies to stop working with franchisees and run their own stores, so that they won’t be held responsible if franchisees commit labor violations.

Michael Kaufman, a lawyer who represents companies in labor disputes, said the rule has other potential complications. If a business hires temporary workers through a contractor, but then asks the contractor to fire the temporary worker for harassing someone, the new rule allows the temporary worker to file an unfair labor charge against the business. A permit may be obtained, Kaufman said.

“The NLRB thinks they’re holding more people accountable, but they’re holding the wrong people accountable,” he said.

Labor unions say the NLRB will consider such circumstances on a case-by-case basis, but the rule is still necessary to ensure that all workers can negotiate wages and working conditions.

In a letter sent by the AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, they wrote, “If the entity with the power to change the terms and conditions of employment is absent from the bargaining table, workers’ right to collective bargaining cannot be realized.” can be done.” For members of Congress this month.

