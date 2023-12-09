Businesses and Products from Season 15, Episode 8 of Shark Tank

In Season 15, Episode 8 of “Shark Tank”, the Sharks were looking to spread holiday cheer to a new group of entrepreneurs. The first person to step into the tank was a Minnesota entrepreneur who hoped to bring the joy of winter indoors with his realistic instant fake snow that never melts. Next up were two Los Angeles entrepreneurs who are sure to brighten up every parent’s holiday season with their mini vacuums that come complete with tiny toys. A trio of entrepreneurs from Ohio, Maryland and the U.S. Virgin Islands sought to make the holiday season festive and inclusive with their line of culturally relevant, seasonal products that celebrate Black families. Last in the tank was an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, who hopes to make the sharks feel happy and bright with his homemade gingerbread cake molds. Get all the information about the four companies featured below!

The Sharks in this episode are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

black paper party

www.blackpaperparty.com

Black Pepper Party was born out of a love of Black culture and the recognition that Black families and their experiences are underrepresented during the holiday season. Black Paper Party has become synonymous with spreading joy and inclusivity, and has further expanded its range of offerings that will delight and hopefully inspire.

pick-up bricks

pickupbricks.com

The Pick-Up Bricks Vacuum is a functional cordless toy vacuum designed specifically for children as a safe, fun and easy way to clean and collect their small toys. Parents can stop nagging kids to do their own work because with Pick-Up Bricks they actually want to do it. Pick-Up Bricks is all about making cleaning fun.

snow in seconds

Snow in Seconds is a Minnesota family business that brings the joy of snow everywhere! Simply add water to snow powder in seconds and watch it instantly turn into fluffy white snow mountains. Fake snow that looks and feels real, but never melts! Cool to the touch and safe for everyone, making fake snow in just seconds is truly magical!

Tomte Cake

www.thetomtecake.com

A woman-owned business reimagines gingerbread house decorating. Tomcat Cakes are a brand new Christmas tradition based on the original children’s book about a little elf who falls into cake batter and cooks into a gingerbread cake. The story goes that whoever finds the gnome in their cake will enjoy good luck for the rest of the season. The Tomte cake comes with a storybook, a 3D gingerbread house baking pan, and Tomte the Gnome, so families can recreate the story at home.

Source: abc.com