Increase in global business travel, increased awareness of travel risks, and increased emphasis by corporations on the well-being of their employees have led to the growth of the business travel accident insurance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,business travel accident insurance market By Type (single-trip travel insurance and multi-trip insurance), Application (domestic and international), and distribution channel (insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 -2032″. According to the report, the global business travel accident insurance industry generated $4.13 billion in 2022, and is projected to generate $30.20 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Research Report Sample and TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/119803

Major Determinants of Development

The business travel accident insurance market is expected to grow significantly due to increase in global business travel. With this increase in travel, there has been an increased awareness among businesses about the potential risks faced by employees during these trips, leading to the adoption of business travel accident insurance policies. Furthermore, increased awareness about travel risks and corporate emphasis on employee well-being have further boosted the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technology are expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022–2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $4.13 billion Market size in 2032 $30.20 billion CAGR 22.2% Number of pages in report 312 segments covered Types, Applications, Distribution Channels and Regions. drivers Increase in global business travel Increased awareness of travel risks Corporate emphasis on employee welfare opportunity advancement in technology Compulsion High costs associated with business travel accident insurance

Get the full report (312 page PDF with insights, charts, tables and figures) @ https://bit.ly/40PED8K

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the business travel accident insurance market size. During the pandemic, businesses implemented travel restrictions and employees shifted to remote work, leading to a decline in business travel. This reduced demand for business travel accident insurance as fewer employees were making work-related trips.

Companies reevaluated their travel policies, and some opted to reduce insurance coverage due to decreased travel activity, contributing to the contraction in the market.

Multi-trip travel insurance segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By type, multi-trip travel insurance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for approximately three-fifths of the global business travel accident insurance market revenue, and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032. Is. This is due to the increasing number of professionals making frequent business trips. Businesses are recognizing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of providing comprehensive coverage for multiple trips under a single policy, while streamlining administrative processes. The convenience and time-saving aspect of an annual plan for frequent travelers contributes to the growing popularity of multi-trip insurance.

The domestic segment will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

According to the application, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global business travel accident insurance market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing trend of professionals traveling within their country for work, which has created a high demand for insurance coverage tailored to domestic business trips. However, due to increasing globalization of businesses, the international segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2032. As more companies are expanding their operations globally, employees often undertake international trips for work. The complexity and unique challenges of traveling abroad, including diverse health care systems and potential unexpected events, emphasize the need for specialized insurance coverage.

Insurance intermediary segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the insurance intermediary segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global business travel accident insurance market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of digital platforms among insurance intermediaries to sell insurance products. However, due to the increase in partnerships between insurance providers to offer affordable business travel insurance policies, the virtual assistants and customer support segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Get reports customized to suit your needs:

Europe has to maintain its dominance till 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global business travel accident insurance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership during the forecast period due to growth. Will maintain status quo. The globalization of businesses, which has led to an increase in corporate travel, has emphasized the need for comprehensive insurance coverage. Furthermore, increased awareness of potential risks and emphasis on corporate responsibility propel the growth of the business travel accident insurance market in Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the rapid economic growth in the region and increasing awareness of travel-related risks.

Leading Market Players:-

American International Group, Inc.

Arch Capital Group Limited

axa sa

chub

MetLife Services & Solutions, LLC

Star International Company, Inc.

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

hartford

VisitorsCoverage Inc.

Zurich American Insurance Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global business travel accident insurance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

Inquiries before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/119803

