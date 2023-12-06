Business schools are posting their first rounds of decisions. how to cope.

This is a difficult time, as MBA programs accept, reject, and defer.

December is a challenging time for applicants, as well as their friends and families. Business schools are now bringing good news for MBA candidates applying for Round One. Whether the news is exciting or disappointing, stress can arise.

People’s nerves may already be at their peak due to work or school pressure to complete work before the end of the calendar year. Visits, gifts, and family gatherings can add stress to the holidays and create expectations that everyone will be happy.

But what if you’re not happy? What if you’re anxiously awaiting news from your dream school? The holiday season means you’ll encounter a steady stream of relationships and acquaintances, all excitedly asking, “Did you get in?”

Even worse, they may ask repeatedly about a specific school that they may know about or guess is your top choice. Your parents’ friends may focus on the business school your mother or father attended. They may say with certainty, “You will definitely get into Harvard Business School,” as a way to express confidence in your abilities.

If you’re applying internationally, good family and friends can offer their opinion about studying at a prestigious school abroad, or advocate for staying close to home.

Try not to let yourself be influenced by other people’s opinions and expectations. They may not know as much about the MBA admissions process or individual schools as you do. You’ve spent months researching business schools to decide which programs can provide you with a solid foundation on which you can make a life’s work, not just one to proclaim at holiday parties. Fancy name.

Chioma Isiyodinso, founder of admissions consulting company Expertus and currently pursuing her Ph.D. candidate in psychology sent this advice by email. “Recognize that the ‘one-school-or-bust’ mentality is very limiting and doesn’t serve you in the first place. With admissions to universities at an all-time high, applicants need to keep an open mind about what their chances of admission are. Whether or not a school offers you admission does not indicate whether you are ‘qualified’ for a place in the program of choice. It may reflect a combination of your achievements across multiple domains (academic and other), but it also reflects how well you fit into the school and program of interest.

Things get even more complicated if your friends are also waiting to hear. “This is the season where friendships can be tested,” says Isiyodinso.

Your friends and you may have applied to some of the same schools. “And what if your best friend walks in? It is important to stay regulated. Although a part of you may feel jealous, being genuinely happy for your friend is not only a sign of maturity, but also a sign of true friendship.

“Take a moment to celebrate your friend’s accomplishment,” says Isiyodinso. “Think the shoe is on the other foot. If the situation were reversed, how would you want your friend to handle your admission? Then try and behave the same way for your friend.”

“It’s not easy to manage the disappointment of rejection, postponement, or waiting list,” says Isiyodinso. “But keeping open communication with your friends and family about your feelings can help you deal with this difficult situation. And whatever the outcome, it can help us deal with it.”

As MBA programs make their own calls and post their decisions, it may help to think of this challenging time as an opportunity for growth. “How you handle this situation can have a long-term impact on the friendship,” says Isiyodinso. But just as importantly, it can help you develop your resilience, making you better able to handle the good and bad news that comes your way in life.

Source: www.bing.com