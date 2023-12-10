Business Roundup: CBN warns of fake notes in circulation; Naira hits all-time low; other stories

Hello, welcome to this week’s Business Roundup. Here, we bring you highlights of what happened during the week – from capital markets to mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build-up.

Here are the main news:

1,800 employees at risk of job loss as P&G closes Nigeria operations

CBN issues alert on fake notes in circulation

Businesses to receive grants, loans as part of subsidy palliative

Dangote refinery set to commence production as first crude shipment lands at the facility

Naira has reached an all-time low

Summary

At least 1800 direct employees and over 3,000 indirect employees will be thrown into the job market as top consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has revealed that it plans to end on-ground operations in Nigeria and pursue an import market. Making plans.

P&G is the manufacturer of popular products in Nigeria such as Ariel, Bonx, Pampers, Always Sanitary Pads and Vicks.

The development comes months after global biopharma company, Glaxo-SmithKline Beecham (GSK) shut down its operations in Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians about fake Naira notes in circulation.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, issued the alert in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the fake notes were mainly used for transactions in food markets and other commercial centers in major cities of the country.

The federal government has said two of its programs aimed at cushioning the impact of fuel subsidy removal will launch soon.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Aniete, disclosed this at the weekend, listing the two programs as Presidential Conditional Grant and Presidential Palliative Loan.

“In the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme, the Federal Government will distribute a grant of N50,000.00 to nano businesses in 774 local government areas of the country.

The Dangote oil refinery is scheduled to commence fuel production with the expected arrival of the first crude shipment to the facility later on Thursday.

S&P Global, a major oil and gas source, said on Thursday that an OTIS tanker carrying 950,000 barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude began its journey on December 6 to Lekki, Lagos state, from the Dangote offshore crude oil receiving facility. The nearest land port to the terminal is.

It said the arrival of the first consignment of crude oil at the $19 billion refinery is an important milestone for Nigeria’s oil industry.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for issuing debentures from 24 hours to five working days, as the country continues to face foreign currency shortage.

Similarly, the apex bank has extended the deadline for registration of Form M and NXP from 24 hours to two working days.

Previously, according to the approved 2020 Service Charter of the CBN, the timelines for issuance and management of letters of credit were

The Naira breached the N1,000 mark to hit an all-time low of N1,099.05/$1 on Friday, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window showed.

This represents a significant decline of 23.29% or N255.98 in valuation compared to its previous closing rate.

The Nigerian currency closed at N843.07/$1 in the official market on Thursday.

On NGX Roundup: Investors lost N191 billion as stock market fell by 0.49%

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell 0.49 per cent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The ASI fell 350.7 basis points to 71,457.92 from 71,808.64 posted by the exchange the previous day.

Investors lost N191 billion after five hours of trading on Friday.

24 shares advanced while 29 other shares declined in prices as the number of deals reached 7,096.

On the technical scene: Chui Ventures, Meta, Buzzeti, Amini, Flow48, Bitmama Inc., Afri-Venture Capital, mtor, Tappy, Microsoft, were some of the names that made headlines this week.

The Pan-African Seed Fund, led by Managing Partner Joyce-Ann Wainaina, Chui Ventures, has secured a substantial commitment of $9 million from the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund.

Also leading Nigeria’s fintech sector, Bitmama Inc., a blockchain payments platform, has acquired Payday, a virtual card service provider.

