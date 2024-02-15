Business owners fed up with encampments, drug use around Ross-Broadway Library in Denver’s Baker neighborhood

DENVER — Baker neighborhood residents and business owners are fed up with encampments and drug use around the Ross-Broadway Library.

Vesper Holley recently opened her new shop, Rephilanthropy, on East Bayoud Avenue, just two doors away from the library, and she says the problems are worse than she imagined.

“They break windows, light fires. “My door was actually set on fire three days ago,” Vesper Holley said.

“On a daily basis you can look out the window and see some drug deal or people who are completely under the influence of anything,” says Coco Coquette, owner of a wig shop next to Rephilanthropy. Heather Farrell said.

Farrell knows the struggle well.

“There are times when people don’t want to walk this road,” Farrell said. “We see daily trash that includes everything from caps to needles, we get a lot of burned foil.”

Both store owners place the blame squarely on the Ross-Broadway Library next door, where they say the rules are not enforced.

“The library creates these services for people who are unsheltered and live here,” Farrell said. “And people don’t want to go to the library because of this.”

“I saw people at the door and when they got up through the door – they went into the library,” Holly said.

The man who was caught on camera setting fire to the door of Vesper Holi went straight to the library, which led to the situation being captured on video.

An unidentified woman is heard criticizing the officers who responded for falsely accusing someone of the incident.

The officers later leave without questioning anyone about the incident.

Neighbors say the incident highlights the problem.

“We have a middle school down here and an elementary school down this road, so the kids are literally walking back and forth down this street,” said a neighbor named Caroline. “The really sad thing is that this is something that our children are having to see, and it worries me. And we need help.”

You can see the staff cleaning outside the library every day.

And here the homeless also feel neglected.

Business owners fed up with encampments, drug use around Ross-Broadway Library in Denver’s Baker neighborhood

“We don’t have anything here,” said Amber Martin, who lives across the street. “This is my life. “It feels like we are stuck here.”

Martin says the library offers some services and perhaps the occasional meal, but no after-hours bathroom facilities.

He feels the mayor is too focused on the city.

“He took everyone to the city and left us here. And we have to sleep at the door, we have no toilet facilities. We have to use the toilet outside and clean up after ourselves. I would love to have a place to call home if the mayor wants to provide it. But he is not doing anything here. I have to go to the doctor, but I won’t go to the doctor without taking a bath.”

Inside the shops of Bayoud, frustration is growing about the library.

“If you’re going to be a safe use site or a safe place like that, it shouldn’t be combined with places where kids are going to do arts and crafts,” Holley said.

“When something like this is happening right outside the door of your business, it deters people from wanting to come in,” Caroline said.

“It’s really affected our business,” Farrell said.

“The problem is – they’re not enforcing anything that’s happening outside their doors,” Holley said. “So, their view on this – unless they’re using, unless they’re distributing in the building – it’s out of our hands.”

The library system responded by saying that they are a public space where people can just hang out.

At the Ross-Broadway branch, they have a community resource team, peer navigators and social workers who can help individuals with everything from food, to housing, to navigating job resources.

They also have a security clerk who works 40 hours a week, but they do not patrol the library grounds after hours.

Camping is not allowed on library grounds and a spokesperson said they do not allow drug use.

to follow

What do you want Denver7 to follow? Is there a story, topic or issue you’d like us to revisit? Let us know via the contact form below.

Source: www.denver7.com