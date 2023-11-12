Business Opinion: Customer Value at the Top of Entrepreneurship

It is now clear to all of us that businesses have moved with the same global trend towards building/strengthening customer relationships rather than just focusing on product/service development. Customers are now buying brands and engaging with companies that truly know what they really want/need. This is why we have moved from product orientation to this current perspective where engagement/communication has become a solution for increasing sales. Apparently we are now joining together with our customers in production line and service processing and making quality decisions together instead of being in silos. Such a complementary relationship has made marketing more customer-centric than ever before. Thanks to some of the discussions and suggestions made over the years, we are now moving forward with the same approach that puts customer value at the top of entrepreneurship. Here we not only give advice but also practice.

To begin with there is a traditional standardized hierarchy which is making most organizations operate an old school type of pedagogy against contemporary needs. It has been turned upside down with the aim of putting the customer on top. The customer is now recognized as the leader in product/service craftsmanship instead of being at the bottom. The same level used to be dominated by the top level management which made it difficult for them to connect directly with the customers as they were two poles of difference that would never meet. It is no wonder why even marketing promotion related matters have become secret board room affairs, not known by the key stakeholder such as the customer. We should again repeat the same saying that!!!Customer is the king!!! This has proved to be an important link in our current marketing engineering for vibrant entrepreneurship.

The time has come for us as thriving entrepreneurs to fully empower our frontline staff with all the marketing tools, promotional kits, brand management skills and complete product/service ownership. In the traditional organizational hierarchy they are treated as mere recipients of instructions without the authority to make influential decisions for themselves and the customers. The new developments we are focusing on now give them space to speak out, be involved in/lead the production line and the marketing promotion mix. This is because they know the customer better than any other member of the organization. Since the customer is now on top, the frontline staff must follow suit.

Middle level management has always been a vital connector between entrepreneurial visionaries and frontline employees. In this middle stage we have traditionally seen functional formation where marketing as a department resides among other departments like finance. Yes, the same interconnectedness still exists in the proposed and practical new hierarchy but with some form of decentralization. Rather than feeding frontline staff what they should now do, it is a discussion as partners in doing business for best customer value and satisfaction.

Then as it is the top level management is now taking decisions for higher customer value based on the information given by the customers through frontline staff. This is a positive revolution because our entrepreneurs are now using their marketing resources with reality and accuracy about what customers really want, rather than guesswork. Remember that resources are in scarce supply so they must be reserved to make a profit. The introduction of systems by top level management that encourage effective customer relationships supported by a well-wired marketing communications strategy will further strengthen customer value.

I recommend that top level management become a steward of promoting a great customer experience. Through living the life of a strategic researcher, inventor and scientist. Due to which the art of entrepreneurship is now combined with originality, artificial intelligence, extensive marketing research and following global trends. The role of top level managers is to bring about successful strategic partnerships with the world. This not only helps in gaining greater shareholding but also provides quick response to trending innovations, necessary infrastructure development/modification and globalization. The role of top level management towards entrepreneurship must move from being an office dweller to profitably globetrotting for new ideas, exchanging programming, system adjustments and protecting legacy.

It is abundantly clear in this discussion that better customer value for entrepreneurship must be systematically and structurally integrated, as primarily reported by the customers themselves. The customer is at the top of everything and all other players come as supporters in providing maximum satisfaction. Let us revisit our structures, introspect and work towards putting the customer at the top.

*Farai Chigora is a businessman and academician. He is the Head of Management and Entrepreneurship in the College of Business, Peace, Leadership and Governance, Africa University. His doctoral research focused on business administration (Destination Marketing and Branding Major, UK Zone, SA). He is in agribusiness and consults for several companies in Zimbabwe and Africa. He writes in his personal capacity and for feedback and business he can be contacted at fariechig[email protected], www.fachip.co.zw, WhatsApp mobile: +263772886871.

Share this article on social

Source: www.newsday.co.zw