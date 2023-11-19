Business mogul advocates entrepreneurship studies in tertiary institutions – News Agency of Nigeria

By Joshua Olomu

The Chief Executive Officer of Gosima Group, Dr. Gideon Osei has called on government at all levels to make entrepreneurship studies mandatory in the academic curriculum of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Osei made the call at the investiture ceremony at the Governing Council of the Board of Havilah University in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OC was inducted into the council of Havilah University, Cross River State, by its founder and Chancellor, Mr Jones Tangbon.

OSI said that making entrepreneurship studies a mandatory component of all courses of study in tertiary institutions will inspire undergraduate students to become creators rather than job seekers when they graduate from school.

According to him, government alone cannot create jobs for large numbers of Nigerian youths. They need to become self-reliant by acquiring entrepreneurial skills that are relevant to their course of study while in school.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the fundamental support bases of every society that will be successful, so we have to create institutions that will have an entrepreneurial mindset in students from the day of resumption.

“Every student should understand that there are entrepreneurial components to what they are studying. So, if you are studying a course, you must ask yourself what your place is in the market.

“From the very beginning, students should be paired with mentors they can connect with, so that during the holidays they don’t go home and just waste time on their phones and social media.

“So when they go home they connect with their mentors and they spend holidays with companies so they can prepare their minds about their place in the labor market and what they want to become.

“So, we imbibe in them the qualities of entrepreneurs, the ability to take calculated risks, the ability to make sacrifices, the ability to create something from nothing.

“There should be a council in the university that will ensure that at the end of the day we will have graduates who will create jobs and not be job seekers,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Havilah University for considering him worthy of serving on their Governing Council.

He pledged to use his wealth of experience as a seasoned entrepreneur and a leader to contribute to reestablishing the institution as a council member.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Havilah University, Professor Adewale Banjo, congratulated Osei as the new member of the Council.

He said that he is happy and willing to work with the Governing Council members in building the university.

“Based on your antecedents, you have shown competence and character.

Therefore, we strongly believe that the wealth of your experience and character will be significantly felt at Havilah University,” he said. (NAN) (nannews.com.ng)

Edited by Deji Abdulwahab

Source: nannews.ng