Business Live: Wage hike slows; Unilever faces scrutiny over eco claims; FCA warns platforms over customers’ cash gains
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Unilever, Sosander and Begbies Traynor. Read the Tuesday 12 December business live blog below.
> Click here to read Business Live if you are using our app or a third-party site
Welsh car battery firm DG Innovate surges as former Tesla executives take charge
Unilever faces probe over eco claims
Wage growth in Q3 7.3%: ‘Interest rate cut early next year still seems unlikely’
GSK gets a hit as the EU authorizes its endometrial cancer treatment Gemperli
Wage growth slowed in Q3
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk