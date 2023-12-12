Business Live: Wage hike slows; Unilever faces scrutiny over eco claims; FCA warns platforms over customers' cash gains

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Unilever, Sosander and Begbies Traynor. Read the Tuesday 12 December business live blog below.

Welsh car battery firm DG Innovate surges as former Tesla executives take charge



Shares in the Welsh car battery firm nearly tripled after Tesla hired three former executives.

DG Innovate surged 176 percent after naming Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen as chief executive, while Christian Eidem and Jochen Rudat will join as executive directors.

all three have fought before

Worked with Bard at American electric car giant

Unilever faces probe over eco claims

Britain’s competition watchdog will investigate environmental claims made by Unilever about some household essentials, such as several cleaning products and toiletries.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it wanted to investigate claims made by the consumer goods giant to ensure shoppers were not being misled, adding that it was concerned that the maker of Dove soap ‘some Exaggerating how green the products are.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: ‘We will investigate these claims in depth to see whether they have any merit.’

Wage growth in Q3 7.3%: ‘Interest rate cut early next year still seems unlikely’



RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh:

‘Another sharp slowdown in wage growth… further justifies the MPC’s decision to keep interest rates at 5.25 per cent and strongly suggests that the committee is unlikely to make any changes at its next meeting on Thursday.

‘However, wage growth is still double the 3 to 3.5 per cent that the MPC considers in line with 2 per cent inflation and it will take time to get to a level with which the MPC is comfortable, so we are not expecting. No cut in interest rates till the second half of next year.

‘Overall, it appears that the labor market easing is gradually easing the downward pressure on wages, which should satisfy the MPC that it needs to remain patient as wage growth and inflation return to more normal levels. Is.

‘But given that wage growth is slowing gradually, the likelihood of an interest rate cut early next year still seems low to us.’

GSK gets a hit as the EU authorizes its endometrial cancer treatment Gemperli



GSK has scored another win for its drug pipeline. European watchdogs have praised a cancer treatment developed by a pharma giant.

Gemperli has been approved by the European Commission for use alongside chemotherapy to treat endometrial cancer, which affects the uterus.

Wage growth slowed in Q3

Wage growth slowed to 7.3 per cent in the three months to October 31, below forecasts of 7.4 per cent, but will remain a cause for concern for the Bank of England as it struggles to get inflation back to its 2 per cent target. Used to be.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed regular wage growth saw a slowdown from a revised reading of 7.8 per cent growth in the three months to September and a peak of 7.9 per cent growth immediately before that.

Including bonuses, which are typically volatile, wage growth slowed from 8 percent to 7.2 percent in the three months to September.

