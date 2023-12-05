Business Live: Thames Water reveals turnaround plan; SSP reinstates dividend; THG buys Biosense
The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 percent in early trading. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Thames Water, SSP Group, THG, Marston’s, Ashstead, Moonpig and Quiz. Read the business live blog from Tuesday 5 December below.
> Click here to read Business Live if you are using our app or a third-party site
SSP Group resumes dividend as sales exceed pre-Covid levels
Thames Water sets out three-year turnaround plan amid debt burden
Watchdog reveals Britain’s cheapest supermarkets
Saudi Arabia snatches 49% of Rocco Forte Hotels
New Marston boss has a big job on his hands’
New Treasury ministers back calls to scrap tourist tax
Workers reluctant to go back to their jobs after Covid relief
Markets open: FTSE 100 down 0.4%; FTSE 250 adds 0.1%
Ireland’s biggest cinema chain buys five sites from collapsed empire
Quizzes cut into sales forecast
Marston’s prepares for bumper Christmas trade
Low-cost airlines soar as travel sector continues to rebound post-pandemic
THG buys Biosense for $20 million
Global turmoil pushes gold price to record high… and Bitcoin rises above $42,000 for first time in 20 months
SSP Group reinstates dividend
Thames Water reveals turnaround plan
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk