Business Live: Thames Water reveals turnaround plan; SSP reinstates dividend; THG buys Biosense

The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 percent in early trading. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Thames Water, SSP Group, THG, Marston’s, Ashstead, Moonpig and Quiz. Read the business live blog from Tuesday 5 December below.

SSP Group resumes dividend as sales exceed pre-Covid levels

SSP Group has reinstated dividend payments after business grew last year due to a continued recovery in air and rail travel.

The owner of Upper Crust and Café Ritazza, which operates more than 600 food-to-go outlets, intends to pay a dividend of 2.5 pence per share for the full year.

Thames Water sets out three-year turnaround plan amid debt burden



Thames Water has unveiled a three-year turnaround plan as Britain’s biggest water utility struggles with a debt burden of £14.7bn.

The group, which supplies water to 15 million customers, saw pre-tax profits fall 54 per cent to £246.4 million in the six months to September as it spent a record £1 billion on network improvements.

This led to a 12 per cent rise in revenue to £1.3 billion as its debt increased by 7 per cent during the period.

Watchdog reveals Britain’s cheapest supermarkets

Consumer watchdog organization Which? Britain’s cheapest supermarkets for November have been revealed.

Aldi has taken the top spot as the UK’s best budget retailer, stealing the crown from fellow German supermarket Lidl, the organization has revealed.

Saudi Arabia snatches 49% of Rocco Forte Hotels

Saudi Arabia has increased its investment in Britain by buying a 49 percent stake in Sir Rocco Forte’s luxury hotel group.

The deal by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which owns Newcastle United and which last week took a 10 per cent stake in Heathrow – values ​​the owner of Balmoral and Brown’s hotels at around £1.2 billion.

New Marston boss has a big job on his hands’

Victoria Schaller, Head of Investments at Interactive Investor:

‘Marston’s reported a 10.1% increase in like-for-like sales for the full year compared to last year and an 8% increase in underlying pub operating profit to £124.8 million in 2022 from £115.4 million.

‘The pub group said Christmas bookings are well and ahead of last year. It also said it continues to manage inflationary challenges by reducing its energy costs and addressing other cost pressures through efficiency and pricing strategies.

‘Although the stock is rebounding slightly today, Marston’s shares have faced a tough time this year, falling more than 20%, under pressure from a weak consumer backdrop and cost inflation pressures. However, the company says that despite economic pressures, people still want to go out and celebrate in the pub.

‘Incoming CEO Justin Platt, who takes over on January 10, has a big task on his hands, attempting to revive Marston’s share price, boost sales and reduce borrowings.’

New Treasury ministers back calls to scrap tourist tax

Opponents of the tourist tax believe the newly appointed treasury minister can help them abolish it.

Bim Afolami and Nigel Huddleston, who joined Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s team last month, have personally voiced their support for reinstating VAT-free shopping, the Mail understands.

Workers reluctant to go back to their jobs after Covid relief

A report from a global club of central bankers has found that heavy government support during the pandemic has made many workers reluctant to return to their jobs.

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said the labor force ‘participation rate’ in some countries, including Britain, has still not reached pre-Covid levels.

Markets open: FTSE 100 down 0.4%; FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Financial losses are dragging down the FTSE 100 this morning, with Barclays falling after Qatar Holding cut its stake in the lender, while the China-exposed lender also declined after Moody’s cut its credit outlook.

Rating agency Moody’s has cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, citing weak medium-term economic growth and ongoing asset sector cuts.

Chinese lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered fell 1.2 percent, while insurer Prudential dropped 1.8 percent.

Qatar Holding is considering selling about £510 million of shares in Barclays, one of the banks working on the deal said late Monday. Shares of the lender are down 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, investors are keeping an eye on November’s S&P Global/CIPS Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, due later today.

Ireland’s biggest cinema chain buys five sites from collapsed empire



Ireland’s biggest cinema chain has bought five sites from collapsed operator Empire.

Omniplex, which has 38 cinemas in the Republic and Northern Ireland, said the deal marks its first expansion into the British mainland.

The deal will see an investment of more than £22 million and secure 50 jobs.

The omniplex will compete with Empire cinemas in Birmingham, Ipswich, Sutton, Clydebank in Scotland and High Wycombe.

Quizzes cut into sales forecast

Quiz expects annual revenue to be 6 to 8 percent below market estimates, with the clothing retailer citing lower-than-expected Black Friday sales and a decline in consumer demand amid a decline in the cost of living.

Analysts had forecast sales of £86.4 million for the year to March 31.

The firm has launched a strategic review of the business under the leadership of non-executive chairman Peter Cowgill, who was ousted from sportswear giant JD Sports in 2022.

Tarak Ramzan, CEO and Founder of Quizzes, said:

‘This has been a challenging period for many retailers, and we have not been immune from the widely publicized macro headwinds impacting consumer demand. Despite the ongoing pressure on consumers, we continue to focus on making the right decisions for our long-term future, including prioritizing the protection of full-price sales and carefully managing our store portfolio.

‘I am confident that Quizzes remains a strong, distinctive brand known for delivering glamorous looks at a great price. However, given the longer term nature of the challenging business we believe it is prudent to examine a range of options to maximize shareholder value.’

Marston’s prepares for bumper Christmas trade

Marston’s Christmas bookings have topped last year’s numbers, the pub group said this morning as it forecast better medium-term margin growth despite a smaller-than-expected jump in annual profit.

British pub groups are hoping to bring in customers as Britons prepare for a merry holiday season in a year troubled by long-term cost-of-living declines and a gloomy macro-economic outlook.

Chairman William Rucker said in a statement, ‘We anticipate an improving outlook with cost constraints significantly easing and like-for-like sales growth of more than 7 percent since year-end.’

The pub chain, which has not declared a dividend since 2020, said the group continued to manage inflation challenges with electricity charges remaining unchanged until the end of financial year 2024 and gas rates until the end of March 2025.

Low-cost airlines soar as travel sector continues to rebound post-pandemic



Ryanair and Wizz Air said passenger numbers rose in November as the travel sector continued its comeback after the pandemic.

Low-cost carriers said customers rushed to book holidays despite the low cost of living as travel remains a top priority for many families.

Analysts said travelers are still “recouping for lost opportunities” during the pandemic.

THG buys Biosense for $20 million

Consumer group THG has agreed to acquire iconic skincare brand Biossance for $20 million.

Biossance makes cleansers, creams and serums ranging in price from $15 to $74.

It has generated revenues of $300 million since its 2015 founding and is currently stocked in over 1,600 stores globally, including Sephora, Harrods, Space NK, Douglas and Selfridges.

The deal is expected to close in mid-December with the integration completing in the first quarter of next year.

Matthew Moulding, CEO of THG, said:

‘We are extremely pleased to acquire the iconic skincare brand Biossance. Technology-based, clean chemistry formulations resonate with consumers globally, evidenced by strong performance at our own retail sites.

‘We have significant experience in prestige skin care as an innovator and manufacturer and through our own brand portfolio including Perricone MD and ESPA. We are incredibly fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to work with the Biosense team and drive strong brand awareness across the US.

‘The fit within THG is perfect, Biosense is already generating c. Our retail sites generated $2 million in revenue in the last 12 months. Integration on the Ingenuity platform will begin as soon as the deal is finalized.

Global turmoil pushes gold price to record high… and Bitcoin rises above $42,000 for first time in 20 months



Gold hit a record high and Bitcoin surged above $42,000 as global assets reacted to the attack on a US warship in the Red Sea and speculation about a US interest rate cut.

On a day of wild swings in financial markets, the price of the precious metal rose as high as $2,111.39 an ounce before falling back.

And Bitcoin’s surge crossed the $42,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of 2022.

The moves reflect a complex range of factors driving asset markets, including the prospects for the US and global economy and the potential outcome of war in the Middle East.

SSP Group reinstates dividend

SSP Group has resumed paying an annual dividend and forecasts higher sales and profits in 2024 as air travel rebounds from pandemic lows.

The owner of Upper Crust, whose stores are mostly located in airports and train stations, had to halt dividends in 2020 after entering into funding agreements that restricted it from paying returns to shareholders.

The company said sales in 2024 are expected to be between £3.4 billion and £3.5 billion, up from the £3 billion recorded in 2023.

Underlying core profit is forecast to be in the range of £345 million to £375 million, compared with £280 million in the 12 months to September 30.

Analysts on average expect sales of £3.4 billion and profit of £353 million in 2024.

The group declared an annual dividend of 2.5pa pieces.

Thames Water reveals turnaround plan

Debt-laden Thames Water has unveiled a three-year turnaround plan as Britain’s biggest water utility seeks to ease concerns over its financial stability.

There are fears that the group, which had said it had high levels of liquidity, could collapse under the burden of its £14bn debt, prompting the government to draw up a rescue plan earlier this year, That’s before the company’s financial investors agreed to make additional equity investments in July. ,

Thames Water, which supplies water to 15 million customers, more than a fifth of Britain’s population, said on Tuesday it had total liquidity of £3.5 billion, as well as additional funding resources, and said its shareholders supported its Investment schemes are supported.

Co-CEOs Katherine Ross and Alastair Cochrane said: ‘Our shareholders support this much-needed investment, underscoring our commitment to driving change for the Thames.’

