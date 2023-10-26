Business Live: Standard Chartered profits fall; CAA raises airline fee cap; WPP reduced forecast

stay

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Standard Chartered, WPP, Unilever, Restaurant Group, Foxtons and Safestyle UK. Thursday 26 October Read the business live blog below.

> Click here to read Business Live if you are using our app or a third-party site

CAA increases airline fee limit

The Civil Aviation Authority has increased the amount it charges airlines for air traffic control services to help national provider NATS offset costs incurred during the pandemic.

NATS has been in the headlines after an outage in late August caused thousands of flights to be canceled and delayed across the UK and Europe and airlines said they faced millions of pounds in losses. Airline officials last week had sought new rules on passenger compensation in case of such disruption.

The CAA on Thursday confirmed a provisional decision taken in July that NATS could set the average unit rate for regulated activities from £47 to £64 from 2023 to 2027.

The CAA said the average cost of UK air transport services per passenger per flight would increase by an average of 43p to around £2.08.

NatWest boss Alison Rose broke data laws in Farage scandal



Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose broke data protection laws when she discussed closing Nigel Farage’s account with a journalist, a watchdog has found.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ruled the executive, who was forced to step down amid the de-banking scandal, wrongly shared the personal data of the former UKIP leader.

Standard Chartered’s profits decline

Standard Chartered’s profit fell by a third in the third quarter, a worse result than expected, as the bank took a $1 billion impairment charge on its investments in China’s troubled real estate and banking sectors.

Stanchart, which makes most of its revenue in Asia, reported statutory pre-tax profit of $633 million for the quarter, down from $996 million a year earlier and well below expectations of $1.41 billion.

Credit loss charges rose $62 million year-over-year to $294 million, as the bank took a $186 million charge related to China’s troubled commercial real estate market.

The bank suffered a $700 million loss from its stake in China Bohai Bank, which it said reflected the lender’s low earnings and challenging economic backdrop.

Group chief executive Bill Winters said:

‘We continued strong progress in the third quarter against the five strategic actions outlined last year, which delivered solid results.

‘Wealth management has continued its recovery with double-digit earnings growth and financial market performance has been resilient against a strong comparative period.

‘We remain highly liquid and well-capitalized with a CET1 ratio at the top of our target range and are confident in the delivery of our 2023 financial targets, including a return on real equity of 10%.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk