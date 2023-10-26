Business Live: Standard Chartered profits fall; CAA raises airline fee cap; WPP reduced forecast
stay
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Standard Chartered, WPP, Unilever, Restaurant Group, Foxtons and Safestyle UK. Thursday 26 October Read the business live blog below.
> Click here to read Business Live if you are using our app or a third-party site
CAA increases airline fee limit
NatWest boss Alison Rose broke data laws in Farage scandal
Standard Chartered’s profits decline
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk