Business Live: Royal Mail's IDS fined over delivery failures; BAE Systems sales surge; British land rent increased

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Royal Mail, BAE Systems, British Land, Phoenix Group and Heathrow Airport. Read the Monday 13 November Business Live Blog below.

Top city law firm launches probe into ties to slave trade



‘Advanced threat environment’ boosts BAE Systems

Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

‘BAE holds an important position in the defense market, and another promising update proves why the group is held in such high regard in the defense sector. With some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to increase defense budgets in the coming years, the horizon is indeed huge for this jet-maker.

‘Given the evolving threat environment, demand for BAE’s products and services remains strong with orders totaling almost £10 billion in the half year to date. This brings the year-to-date figure to almost £30 billion, and because these are typically long-cycle orders, with payments spread over several years, it gives BAE multi-year revenue visibility .

‘This gives management the confidence to reiterate its recently upgraded full-year guidance, which is a novelty for most businesses in the current uncertain environment.

‘The regulatory process around BAE’s massive $5.55 billion acquisition of Ball Aerospace is progressing well and is scheduled to close in the first half of 2024, and this looks like a good fit for BAE. Ball Aerospace provides mission-critical space systems and defense technologies in the air, land and sea – nicely complementing BAE’s suite of products.

‘The acquisition should add approximately $2.2 billion to BAE’s top line revenue, before growing at a compounded rate of approximately 10% annually over the next 5 years. And given the similarities between the two businesses, there is clear scope to streamline operations, cut costs and increase profit margins.’

British land rent increased

British Land now expects annual rental growth to top its previous forecast range, but yields on assets remain under pressure in a higher interest rate environment.

Aggressive rate hikes have hit British landlords’ investment business, even as strong operating performance has fueled a tentative sector recovery from pandemic lows.

British Land expects strong business fundamentals across its sub-markets despite the uncertain macro-economic environment, with its portfolio yield now above 6 per cent and the possibility of UK base rates reaching their peak.

BAE Systems sales boom

BAE Systems maintained its guidance for annual earnings growth of 12 percent as orders for military kit continued to rise at a time of rising geopolitical risks, helping Britain’s biggest defense company.

BAE upgraded its forecast in August, guiding that earnings per share would rise 10 to 12 percent in 2023 after orders surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Since then, the Israeli offensive on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack has disrupted stability in the Middle East.

BAE has booked orders worth £10 billion since the end of June, including £3.9 billion of funding for the next phase of the AUKUS submarine program between Australia, Britain and the United States.

“Order flow on new and existing programs, renewals on existing positions and progress with our opportunity pipeline remains strong,” Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement.

Hopes high that Burberry can end the luxury recession

Royal Mail’s IDS fined over delivery failures

Britain’s communications watchdog has fined Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services £5.6 million for failing to meet delivery targets last year.

Ofcom said in May it was investigating the company over its failure to meet delivery targets by the end of March 2023.

Ian Strawhorn, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: ‘Royal Mail plays a huge role in our lives and we know from our research that customers value reliability and consistency.

‘Clearly, the pandemic had a significant impact on Royal Mail’s operations over previous years. But we warned the company that it could no longer use this as an excuse, and things haven’t gotten back on track since.

‘The company has let consumers down, and today’s fine should serve as a warning – it must take its responsibilities more seriously. ‘We will continue to hold Royal Mail to account to ensure that service standards improve.’

