Business Live: Royal Mail losses widen; to acquire Young's City Pubs; Mars subsidiary to buy Hotel Chocolate

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include IDS, Young’s, City Pubs, Hotel Chocolat, Burberry, Amigo Holdings and Aviva. Thursday 16 November Read the business live blog below.

Beverage giant Diageo’s morale down after profit warning, shares fall



Diageo boss Debra Crew admitted it was difficult to predict when the company could overcome the issues in Latin America that led to a surprise profit warning and sent its shares down 16 percent.

The world’s top spirits maker said last week that sales in Latin America and the Caribbean, which account for about 11 percent of business, would decline by more than 20 percent.

Royal Mail’s losses increase

Royal Mail’s adjusted operating loss widened to £319 million from £219 million in the first half, leaving its otherwise profitable owner International Distribution Services with a total loss of £169 million.

IDS told investors this morning it expects to pay a modest dividend from its unit GLS this year and that its adjusted operating performance will be around the breakeven point this financial year.

IDS CEO Martin Seidenberg said:

‘We have two businesses with huge potential – Royal Mail and GLS. After three months in the job, I’m more confident about it than ever.

‘When I arrived, I took action to stabilize Royal Mail, following a decline in performance due to industrial action and customer loss. We have executed that plan through tight cash management, controlling our costs and ruthlessly prioritizing high-return projects.

‘Now my top priority is to improve the quality. From experience, I know that quality is important for customer satisfaction and sustainable growth, so we are making all efforts to deliver the best Christmas to our customers. This includes recruiting 16,000 seasonal staff, opening five temporary sorting centers and introducing an incentive scheme of up to £500 for operational staff for meeting local and national quality targets.

‘We have a clear plan for long-term improvement, including strengthening operational management at regional and local level and recruiting faster than ever, reducing reliance on agency staff. A number of changes we have made to the agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU), such as new sickness and attendance policies, will also help strengthen quality.

‘We are making good progress in implementing that agreement, but our change agenda is broad and will take time.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk