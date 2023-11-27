Business Live: Rightmove up guidance; Aviva buys Optiom; Revolution Beauty is near Minto Basti
The FTSE 100 is down 0.1 percent in early trading. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Rightmove, Aviva, Revolution Beauty and GSK. Read the Monday 27th November Business Live Blog below.
Markets open: FTSE 100 down 0.2%; FTSE adds 0.1%
Market open: ‘Some signs of life in open exchanges’
House of Lords report says Bank of England needs ‘significant’ reforms to prevent another surge in inflation
Revolution Beauty is near Minto Basti
Lord Sugar’s holding company enters the red amid tough property market
Aviva buys Canada’s Optiom for £100 million
rightmove up guidance
Wall Street leaders turn out to hear Rishi Sunak announce £29.5 billion of new investment in Britain
