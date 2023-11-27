Business Live: Rightmove up guidance; Aviva buys Optiom; Revolution Beauty is near Minto Basti

stay

The FTSE 100 is down 0.1 percent in early trading. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Rightmove, Aviva, Revolution Beauty and GSK. Read the Monday 27th November Business Live Blog below.

Markets open: FTSE 100 down 0.2%; FTSE adds 0.1%

The FTSE 100 opened 0.2 per cent lower, heavily led by energy and mining shares, as cautious investors brace for a barrage of economic data throughout the week.

Heavyweight energy stocks fell 0.8 percent, tracking a decline in crude oil prices, while industrial metals miners declined 0.6 percent.

Investors now await UK mortgage data and inflation prints from across the eurozone and the United States later this week.

Among individual stocks, Enten is down 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the Ladbrokes-owner’s stock from buy to sell.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca declined 0.6 percent after brokerage Jefferies cut its price target on the stock.

Rightmove jumped 5.3 per cent after the UK’s biggest property portal lifted its annual average revenue per advertiser forecast.

Market open: ‘Some signs of life in open exchanges’

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor:

‘With little chance for the UK to move ahead of other global markets, the main indices showed some signs of life again in early exchanges. Major indexes went down, oil price declined, which put some pressure on major companies due to uncertainty over OPEC renegotiation and upcoming meeting, BP and Shell are weak.

‘The broker also downgraded index heavyweight AstraZeneca as well as Enten, although there was some uncorrelated strength in some retailers, possibly on the back of some early reports on Black Friday activity, while Rightmove rose higher on improved guidance.

‘The FTSE100 has remained above water so far this year – just – although the 0.2% rise could evaporate very quickly.

‘The FTSE250 briefly moved into positive territory at the open, although buying interest was limited. The index is down 2% so far this year after a relatively positive opening quarter.

‘However, as seen by a main index that has been unconvincing recently, it is a recognized part of investment life that confidence is slow to build but quickly broken.’

House of Lords report says Bank of England needs ‘significant’ reforms to prevent another surge in inflation



Revolution Beauty is near Minto Basti

According to Sky News, Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto is in advanced talks to repay nearly £3 million to settle allegations that he breached his fiduciary duties to the company.

In response to this ‘press speculation’, the cosmetics group said: ‘As previously announced on 20 June 2023, the Group announces possible legal proceedings against Mr Minto in relation to the events that led up to the financial year. 22 resulting in a delay in the audit of the results and suspension of the company’s shares from trading on AIM.

‘Separately, and as previously announced on 31 August 2023, the Board is in talks with Medichem’s previous owner Tom Allsworth to reach an amended agreement on the terms of its acquisition.

‘Revolution Beauty remains in dialogue on both these issues. There is no guarantee that agreements will be reached. If agreements are reached, they will likely be treated as related party transactions and appropriate announcements will be made at that time.’

Lord Sugar’s holding company enters the red amid tough property market



Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar’s holding company swung into losses this year.

Amshold – the group through which Sugar holds its property investments – made a loss of £29m for the year to June 30. This compared with £15.2m pre-tax in 2022.

Aviva buys Canada’s Optiom for £100 million

Aviva has agreed to buy Canadian vehicle replacement insurance group Optiom from Novacap and other minority shareholders for about £100 million.

The acquisition of Optiom expands Aviva’s capital-light businesses, which make up more than half of the group’s portfolio, and increases Aviva Canada’s presence in the profitable sector of the country’s insurance market.

Tracey Garrad, CEO of Aviva Canada, said:

‘This acquisition strengthens our offering and distribution capabilities in a highly attractive segment of the Canadian insurance market.

‘We know Optiom well through our existing relationships and are excited about what we can do together to better serve our brokers and clients.’

rightmove up guidance

Rightmove has lifted full-year revenue growth guidance as the property portal’s average revenue per advertiser continues to perform ahead of expectations due to rising listings.

It comes despite a downturn in the UK housing market, but Rightmove is benefiting from steady demand from housebuilders and agents looking for buyers and renters.

‘Much of[ARPA’s]growth has been driven by developers of new homes who have increased their use of our native search ads and advanced development listings products to sell their developments,’ the company said in a statement.

Rightmove said its overall 2023 outlook was at least in line with its previous forecast, adding that estate agent subscriptions and development listings of new homes were both stable over the past four months.

Wall Street leaders turn out to hear Rishi Sunak announce £29.5 billion of new investment in Britain



Wall Street bosses including Blackstone and Goldman Sachs have turned out to listen to Rishi Sunak announce £29.5 billion of new investment in Britain.

Ahead of today’s global investment summit, last night the Prime Minister said some of the world’s top landlords have committed billions of dollars to new UK projects.

