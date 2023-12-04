Business Live: Petrofac considering selling assets; Capita completes sale; Spotify to cut workforce

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Petrofac, Capita, Creightons and Wizz Air. Read the Monday 4 December business live blog below.

Banks lose £7 billion as Selfridges shareholder collapse



Banks lost £6.6 billion after the collapse of a major shareholder of Selfridges.

Cigna, which co-owns New York’s Chrysler Building and other department stores in Europe, has been hit by high interest rates and energy and construction costs.

Its two main companies have borrowed millions from European banks, according to JPMorgan estimates.

Spotify to cut workforce

After slashing its workforce by 6 percent in January citing higher costs, its boss told employees on Monday that Spotify will reduce its total workforce across the company by about 17 percent.

In the latest third quarter, the company swung to profit on the back of price increases on its streaming services and increased subscriber numbers across all regions, and forecast its monthly listenership would reach 601 million in the holiday quarter.

Capita completes non-core selloff

Capita has completed the sale of non-core assets after agreeing to dispose of its 75 per cent stake in research group Fera Science for £32 million.

The sale of Bridgepoint Group values ​​the joint venture with DEFRA at £80 million and represents a 10.8x multiple on 2022 standalone EBITDA of £7.4 million.

Capita CEO John Lewis said: ‘Capita and Defra have partnered together to grow and professionalise FERA over the last eight years, creating significant value for us and taxpayers.

‘FERA is now a vibrant and profitable commercial business, successfully serving private sector and government clients both in the UK and overseas.

‘As part of our ongoing strategy to simplify and strengthen Capita, we previously announced our intention to sell our stake in Fera. The time was now ripe for FERA to build on a strong, successful foundation and find a new partner to take the company into its next phase of growth.

‘Following previous successes including Constructionline and AXELOS, this is the latest excellent example of Capita successfully collaborating with the UK Government to commercialize government assets and turn them into valuable businesses.

‘I am particularly pleased that, subject to the successful completion of this transaction and our travel businesses, which completed on 14 November, we will have completed our non-major disposal programme. These disposals have enabled us to significantly strengthen the balance sheet and reduce our debt.’

William Hill owns £700 million bid for 888



William Hill owner 888 rejected a takeover by a gambling software firm this summer, it has been revealed.

The betting giant received a written offer worth £700 million from Playtech in July.

But according to The Sunday Times, the offer – priced at 156p per share – was considered too low for the company.

Petrofac considering asset sales over profit warning

Petrofac is considering selling non-core assets after the oilfield services firm warned it would no longer be able to meet its full-year guidance of ‘broadly neutral free cash flow’ due to payment delays. Will happen.

“While the group has made progress in reaching contractual settlements and reducing working capital, given the delays in securing advance payment guarantees, it now expects to receive these advances before the end of the year,” Petrofac said in a statement. Not there.’

The company said it is exploring potential new financing options across all of its categories of capital, and is actively engaged in discussions with investors to take non-controlling positions in certain other components of its business portfolio.

Last week, shares in London-listed Petrofac fell to record lows as analysts expressed concern over its balance sheet due to payment delays.

