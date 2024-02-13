Business Live: Pay hike beats expectations; Tui headed for profit; MPs warned on nuclear plans

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Tui is among the companies with reports and trading updates today. Read the business live blog from Tuesday 13 February below.

‘Even with the unemployment rate remaining very low, it probably won’t take much time to formulate a plan to cut rates.’

RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh:

‘We suspect that the new low unemployment rate of only 3.8% will significantly delay the first cut in interest rates. Continued uncertainty over employment data means the MPC will place more emphasis than usual on wage growth and survey data.

‘The news here is better – wage growth is slowing sharply and almost all unofficial data suggests the labor market is softening. As a result, we still think the first rate cut is still likely to occur in early summer.

‘The new unemployment rate of 3.8% will undoubtedly raise some alarm bells. However, there are still major concerns about the quality of the data.

‘More important to the inflation outlook are wage figures. Private sector wage growth excluding bonuses, the measure most reflective of underlying wage pressures, slowed to 6.2% from 6.7%. And the 3m/3m annual measure, a better indicator of current wage pressures, fell to just 2%, the slowest rate since the pandemic.

‘Equally important for households, real wages increased by 1.4%. This, combined with potential tax cuts and rising consumer confidence, could boost spending in the second half of this year, helping the recovery.

‘Overall, even though wage growth is still double the 3%-3.5% that the MPC considers consistent with 2% inflation, there are clear signs that the economy is on the verge of recession. “Wage growth is slowing and inflation is falling faster than expected, so it probably won’t take long for a rate cut even if the unemployment rate remains very low.”

Battery metal mines in Australia have suffered as electric vehicle sales have slowed even as supply increased.



The ‘Golden Mile’ in Western Australia was once considered the richest square mile on Earth, as it was visited by explorers during the gold rush of the late 19th century.

It is now at the center of a global decline in the price of battery metals, as supply growth has slowed as electric vehicle sales have slowed.

The goldfields region has become a magnet for a new wave of prospectors, from domestic billionaires to global mining giants and small-time speculators – all competing for the abundance of lithium that also exists beneath the red dirt.

UK nuclear plans won’t help meet key green targets, MPs warn

A committee of MPs has warned the Government that the planned roll-out of a fleet of small nuclear reactors is unlikely to help achieve key decarbonisation targets.

The Environment Audit Committee said the approach to developing factory-built nuclear power plants ‘lacks clarity’ and their role in achieving the UK’s goal of transitioning the energy grid to clean energy by 2035 is unclear.

Chairman Philip Dunn MP said: ‘This uncertainty threatens to impact industry confidence: not only for investment decisions relating to initial manufacturing and the building of factories to make reactor modules, but also supply chains and the support and development of skills. also for. ,

‘We do not yet know how much SMR will contribute to power generation in the country, nor how much its implementation is likely to cost the taxpayer.’

US oil companies sign £20 billion deal to become the country’s third-largest producer



A £21 billion deal has been struck with one of the United States’ most sought-after private oil producers.

Shale producer Diamondback Energy said it will buy Endeavor Energy, the largest privately held oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, America’s largest oil field.

Tui is headed for profit

Tui has reported a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, with Europe’s biggest travel group turning a profit during the period.

The company reported an operating profit of €6 million (£5.1 million) compared with a loss of €153 million during the same quarter a year earlier.

Tui was expected to make a loss of €102 million in the first quarter, according to LSEG analysis.

TUI maintained its outlook for a 25 per cent increase in operating profit in the 2024 financial year and also set a medium-term target for a compound annual growth rate of 7 to 10 per cent.

Europe’s airlines are entering 2024 with strong prospects as travel demand is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels despite economic uncertainty, delays in aircraft deliveries from manufacturers and rising jet fuel prices.

Aldi to open 500 new stores in £550m expansion drive as supermarket wars heat up



Aldi has pledged to invest more than half a billion pounds in store openings as the supermarket wars heat up.

The discounter is investing £550 million this year as it hopes to open a further 500 stores, taking its total to 1,500. Aldi said its expansion would create more than 1,500 jobs this year.

Pay hike beats expectations

British wages before bonuses rose by a more than expected 6.2 per cent in the final three months of 2023, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent.

Wage growth beat estimates of 6 percent for the quarter and will raise Bank of England concerns about the impact on the overall rate of inflation.

The BOE is keeping a close eye on wage growth as it tries to gauge how much inflationary pressure remains in the economy and whether it might start considering cutting interest rates from their highest levels since 2008. Is.

