The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Nissan, Legal & General, Boots, Mothercare, Harland & Wolff. Read the business live blog from Friday 24 November below.

Hornby Bank is working on James Bond Scalextric to get its profits back on track

The James Bond and Christmas-themed toy car and train sets will be closed this winter, Hornby said.

The maker of model trains expects its £49.99 Scalextric James Bond 007 racing set and £79.99 Santa train set to be popular as it sets course for a ‘positive’ second half with a ‘strong’ order book.

The Margate firm plans stronger seasonal promotions than in previous years, but added that ‘like everyone else, we are looking forward to the post-Christmas trade boom.’

Mothercare affected by Middle East instability



Mothercare’s sales have been severely impacted by trading conditions in the key market of the Middle East.

The retailer’s international retail sales by franchise partners fell 15 per cent year-on-year in the first half to £137.2 million, reflecting ‘difficult trading conditions in the Middle East’, where sales fell 20 per cent during the period Is.

Chairman Clive Whitey said: ‘These results are testament to our continued drive to maintain the strength of the Mothercare brand in a rapidly changing retail and macroeconomic trading environment.

‘Despite significant headwinds in the Middle East, one of our core markets, we are pleased that our business model and disciplined approach to costs has resulted in increased profitability in the first half.’

Boots Pensions buy-in for L&G £4.8 billion

British life insurer and asset manager Legal & General Oha has agreed a £4.8bn full purchase of Boots Pension Scheme, saying it is the largest such transaction in the UK by premium size.

The deal is part of a growing trend of pension risk transfer, whereby trustees of pension schemes such as Boots One pay a premium to the insurer to take over some of a scheme’s liabilities, to reduce uncertainty.

Legal & General said rising funding ratios for pension schemes are driving unprecedented demand as funds scramble to insulate schemes from market uncertainties amid rising interest rates around the world.

British business tops Europe… but interest rate cuts set to be delayed due to recovery



Jeremy Hunt was given a double boost yesterday as data showed the economy was returning to growth and experts upgraded their GDP forecasts following his autumn statement.

The UK Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that Britain’s private sector is back in expansion mode after three months of decline – and ahead of the eurozone which continues to struggle.

The closely watched survey found that businesses were upbeat about rising interest rates and falling inflation.

Nissan UK factory investment

Nissan will invest £1.12 billion at its Sunderland plant to make electric versions of two popular crossover models in a fresh boost to Britain’s auto industry amid a switch to electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said its plans for electric versions of the Qashqai and Juke – which are currently produced at the Sunderland plant – would require investment of up to £2 billion in a third battery plant and infrastructure projects in the UK.

Nissan did not provide additional details on those investments.

Japan’s third-largest automaker said it would announce the name of the new EV model and the timing of its production launch at a later date.

“With the introduction of electric versions of our core European models, we are rapidly moving toward a new era for Nissan,” CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk