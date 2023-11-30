Business Live: Metro Bank to cut workforce; Dr. Martens sales decline; Mulberry suffers from luxury recession

stay

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Metro Bank, Dr. Martens, Mulberry, Mitchells & Butlers and Zoo Digital Group. Thursday 30 November Read the business live blog below.

Harvester owner Mitchells & Butlers profits fall due to higher costs

Mitchell & Butler is hoping to rebuild its margins to pre-pandemic levels due to reduced input costs after the British pub group reported an annual profit fall of almost 8 per cent in a year due to cost pressures.

British pub groups and retailers are launching offers to attract customers as Britons prepare for the merry holiday season.

The company, which last year revamped its menu to tackle higher costs, said it expected total costs for the year to fall by around £65 million due to lower energy prices and food inflation .

Toby Carvery, owner of the Harvester and All Bar One brands, said its adjusted operating profit for the year ended September 30 was £221 million, down from £240 million a year earlier.

‘While we remain mindful of the pressures facing UK consumers, the low cost environment as well as the strength of our sales growth give us confidence for the coming financial year,’ CEO Phil Urban said in a statement.

UBS chief warns of ‘tough cuts’ at Credit Suisse: Investment bankers face criticism after rescue



The chairman of UBS has warned Credit Suisse investment bankers of ‘tough cuts’ – which could lead to thousands of job losses in the UK.

Colm Kelleher admitted it was inevitable there would be a reduction in the London workforce as the two banks, which employed around 11,000 people in the capital before the merger, prepare to move to a single headquarters.

When asked on the sidelines of the FT’s Global Banking Summit how many jobs would be lost in London amid speculation that 35,000 jobs would be lost worldwide, he was unable to say.

Deutsche Bank boss asks EU to follow UK and end cap on bankers’ bonuses



Deutsche Bank’s chief executive has called on the EU to follow Britain and eliminate caps on banker bonuses to help it compete with other financial centres.

‘In the battle for the best talent, we need a level playing field,’ Christian Sewing told the FT’s Global Banking Summit.

Mulberry suffers from luxury recession

Mulberry has flagged ‘uncertainty’ in the global luxury market, but the handbag maker told investors it is well prepared to weather the storm as the group recorded solid sales growth.

Group revenue rose 7 per cent to £69.7 million in the six months to September 30, while international retail sales rose 34 per cent to £23.5 million.

However, Mulberry’s loss before tax widened from £3.8 million to £12.8 million, mainly due to ‘software as a service’ costs, additional operating costs of opening new stores in Sweden and Australia and ‘additional significant future It was a result of ‘investment’. ‘Growth in the group’.

CEO Thierry Andretta said:

‘Against a challenging macro-economic backdrop, which is impacting the entire luxury landscape, we continue to invest in our long-term future.

‘Our strategy to transform our international businesses to a direct-to-consumer model has enabled us to control the entire customer experience in Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Our investment in our digital systems, stores and product over this period will power future growth.

‘As one of the most iconic British luxury brands, product innovation remains at the heart of Mulberry. Our recent product launches, Islington, Pimlico and Lana have been well received by customers, which is a testament to our heritage, fresh designs and modern craftsmanship.

‘Looking ahead, we are well positioned to take advantage of the important festive trading period and expect trading to remain at normal second half load.

‘However, there is no doubt that the macro-economic environment has deteriorated and this has had a negative impact on consumer sentiment.

‘At Mulberry we have maintained that we are prepared to navigate this difficult environment, and we are confident in our ability to continue to execute on our strategy.’

Decline in sales of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens expects a sharp decline in profits this year after a slow start to the autumn-winter season due to hot weather in three key regions and a decline in demand overall.

The boot maker expects revenue to decline by a high single-digit percentage year over year on a constant currency basis.

Full year core profit is also expected to be ‘marginally below the lower end of the range’ of market expectations of £223.7 million to £240 million.

The British company is struggling with declining demand, especially in the US – its second-largest market by revenue – as wholesalers have turned cautious amid a gloomy economic outlook.

“We expect it will take longer to see improvements in U.S. performance than initially anticipated,” Dr. Martens said in a statement.

‘Wholesale customers have low inventory levels of our products in the market, and therefore, we can expect them to reorder, however the timing and level of these reorders is unpredictable, reducing visibility into our wholesale business. Is.’

Farewell to Buffett’s 99-year-old backseat driver: Charlie Munger was happy to see his friend in the spotlight



Charlie Munger was Warren Buffett’s assistant for more than four decades as he transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a failing textile manufacturer into a spectacularly successful investment empire.

Mungar died on Tuesday at the age of 99, following which businessmen, financiers and politicians paid tribute to him.

While Buffett was the star of the show, Munger’s influence on Berkshire went far beyond his vice chairmanship.

Metro Bank to cut 20% workforce

Metro Bank is to cut 20 per cent of its workforce as part of a £50million cost-cutting drive, which the troubled lender is expected to complete early next year.

The bank, which received shareholder approval for the refinancing and recapitalization plan earlier this week, expects to take a one-time restructuring charge of between £10 million and £15 million in 2023.

Three Metro board members will also step down at the end of the year, leaving the board with five non-executive and two executive directors.

‘The support shown by our investors through this transaction will allow Metro Bank to accelerate its growth plans, with the new capital allowing us to unlock the potential in the business and deliver sustainable profitable returns as we continue to be the number one community bank. Trying to become.

‘We remain committed to the stores and the high street, but will transition to a more cost-efficient business model focusing on customer service. These actions, along with other cost reduction initiatives, are expected to save up to £50 million per year on an annual basis.’

