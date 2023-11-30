Business Live: Metro Bank to cut workforce; Dr. Martens sales decline; Mulberry suffers from luxury recession
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Metro Bank, Dr. Martens, Mulberry, Mitchells & Butlers and Zoo Digital Group. Thursday 30 November Read the business live blog below.
Harvester owner Mitchells & Butlers profits fall due to higher costs
UBS chief warns of ‘tough cuts’ at Credit Suisse: Investment bankers face criticism after rescue
Deutsche Bank boss asks EU to follow UK and end cap on bankers’ bonuses
Mulberry suffers from luxury recession
Decline in sales of Dr. Martens
Farewell to Buffett’s 99-year-old backseat driver: Charlie Munger was happy to see his friend in the spotlight
Metro Bank to cut 20% workforce
