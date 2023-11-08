Business Live: M&S profits rise 75%; Reach up to 450 job cuts; ITV faces weak demand from studios
stay
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Marks & Spencer, Reach, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Hiscox and Time Out Group. Read the Wednesday 8 November Business Live blog below.
> Click here to read Business Live if you are using our app or a third-party site
Accounting giant PwC to cut more than 600 jobs in UK as staff are ‘unwilling to leave voluntarily’
M&S reinstates dividend due to growth in food sales
ITV faces weak demand from studios
Manchester United investors frustrated by delays as Ratcliffe eyes bigger stake
Reach up to 450 job cuts
Former NatWest boss Alison Rose welcomes regulator’s apology over Farage debacle
M&S’s profit increased by 75%
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk