Business Live: M&S profits rise 75%; Reach up to 450 job cuts; ITV faces weak demand from studios

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Marks & Spencer, Reach, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Hiscox and Time Out Group. Read the Wednesday 8 November Business Live blog below.

Accounting giant PwC to cut more than 600 jobs in UK as staff are ‘unwilling to leave voluntarily’



According to a report, PwC will be cutting around 600 jobs in the UK as employees are reluctant to leave on their own will.

The accounting giant confirmed it planned to make ‘voluntary severance offers’ to some of its employees as the number of attrition was lower than usual.

PwC did not mention any job numbers, but the Financial Times reported it was targeting about 500-600 cuts.

M&S reinstates dividend due to growth in food sales

Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

‘Good progress in clothing and home, where Marks & Spencer has struggled in recent years, is to be commended. This shows the extent to which the company has regained its style cred and is particularly commendable given the pressure on discretionary goods sales amid the cost of living crisis.

‘The M&S brand focuses on quality and value, and has been successful in attracting shoppers. But coming out of the first half, unusually warm weather in September and October has naturally made investors apprehensive about winter clothing sales. They have weakened from their first quarter highs, but there is still plenty of time for sales to improve, especially as the season starts to move towards the festive Christmas season.

M&S Food performed best in the first half, with demand arguably more insulated from high levels of inflation. At the more premium end of the market, M&S’s core customers are not as price sensitive. Overall underlying operating profit increased significantly, with impressive margin growth.

‘Good progress has also been made on the group’s reshaping programme, which focuses on moving to new locations and refreshing existing stores to create more productive assets. Full year guidance has been maintained, although performance is expected to be underpinned in the first half, with the group potentially looking to get any potential moves up the dial on expectations over the Christmas period.

‘But the real talking point was the resumption of dividend payments, which should spur investors’ action. The yield is relatively low, but it is an important moment for the group, and it is a real statement of confidence about M&S ​​management’s vision for the business.

‘The group plans to hold a capital markets day this afternoon, where investors will expect to hear more details about its £400m cost-cutting programme, as well as measures taken to promote further growth in market share and margins. Will also hear updates on the leaving liver.

ITV faces weak demand from studios

The media group has warned that weak demand from free-to-air broadcasters for ITV content will hit its studio business in the fourth quarter.

ITV told shareholders it expected to see growth of about 3 percent for the unit in 2023, down from its previous mid-single digit forecast.

ITV is growing its studio business and the ITVX streaming service to help ease the volatility in advertising demand.

It said the strategy led to a 1 per cent increase in total revenue for the first nine months to £2.98 billion, while total advertising revenue fell by 7 per cent over the period.

Manchester United investors frustrated by delays as Ratcliffe eyes bigger stake



Reach up to 450 job cuts

The owners of Mirror newspaper Reach are set to cut 450 full-time jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Reach said it expected to repeat its 2023 plan to achieve a 5 to 6 per cent reduction in annual operating costs in the next financial year, which it ‘is on track to deliver’.

It told shareholders the move would ‘strengthen its position as a leading digital publisher and mitigate against a backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures’, while delivering ‘better customer value’.

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen said:

‘Our industry has a history of change and the future will undoubtedly include even more change. “It is therefore essential that we position ourselves to win by adapting our operations to a fast-paced, competitive and customer-centric digital world.”

‘Hard work over the past few years has meant we have established ourselves as a leading digital publisher. But there is still more to do and today is about organizing your business to meet that challenge.’

Former NatWest boss Alison Rose welcomes regulator’s apology over Farage debacle



M&S’s profit increased by 75%

Marks & Spencer smashed first-half profit forecasts with pre-tax earnings up more than 75 per cent to £360.2 million, but the retail giant has stepped forward amid the impact of higher borrowing costs and the volatile geopolitical environment. requested.

Analysts expect the group to make a profit of £276 million in the quarter, up from £205.5 million in the same period last year.

The 139-year-old clothing and food group said its trading momentum had continued into October and it was planning for a good Christmas, with customers already responding positively to its range.

But it cautioned that the economic outlook remains uncertain and marked the consumer impact from interest rates at the highest in 20 years, deflation, geopolitical events and erratic weather.

