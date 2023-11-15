BUSINESS LIVE: Inflation slows to 4.6%; Experian profits jump; SSE boosts infrastructure investment
LIVE
Consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6 per cent in the year to October, lower than forecasts of 4.8 per cent and down from 6.7 per cent in September, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics shows.
The FTSE 100 is up 1 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Experian, SSE, Reckitt, Fuller, Smith & Turner, and Capita. Read the Wednesday 15 November Business Live blog below.
Man United chief Richard Arnold ‘to leave by the end of the year’
St James’s Place defends payouts for bosses
Indivior shares are biggest FTSE 350 faller
Genuit Group shares top FTSE 350 charts
City confident of interest rate peak as inflation slows to 4.6%
Experian profits surge on bumper North America demand
Fuller’s enjoys Christmas bookings boost
What inflation falling means for you and where will it end 2023?
Asda pays off £200m of its debt pile – but it still owes £4.6bn
Experian profits lifted by demand for affordability assessments and investment portfolio analysis
SSE boosts renewables investment plans by £2.5bn as earnings jump
Fullers investors ‘have plenty to toast for now’
Market open: FTSE 100 up 0.9%; FTSE 250 adds 0.4%
Star stock picker Terry Smith sees pay cut – to £144m
Fullers gears up for bumper Christmas
‘It’s probably unrealistic to expect rate cuts until well into 2024’
Reckitt chair to retire
Blow to AstraZeneca as lung cancer drug Imfinzi fails key clinical trial
Last year’s energy spike drives October easing of inflation
CPI at 4.6% ‘puts the nail on the coffin of this rate hike cycle’
Glencore to buy coal arm of Canadian rival Teck Resources in £5.6bn deal
Experian profits jump on European and North American demand
No more interest rate hikes needed but too soon for cuts
Body Shop sold to private equity in £207m deal
SSE boosts infrastructure investment
Inflation slows to 4.6%
