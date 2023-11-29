BUSINESS LIVE: Hargreaves Lansdown chair to exit; Water group profits slump; CMA price grocery findings
LIVE
The FTSE 100 is down 0.1 per cent in early trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Hargreaves Lansdown, Pennon, CVS Group and Halfords. Read the Wednesday 29 November Business Live blog below.
Hargreaves Lansdown chair Deanna Oppenheimer to exit
Halfords shares stall as retailer narrows profit guidance
Nectar and Clubcard loyalty schemes face competition probe
Market open: FTSE 100 down 0.4%; FTSE 250 up 0.3%
Fresh blow to the High Street as NatWest warns of more branch closures
Halfords’ performance ‘not to be sniffed at with conditions the way they are at present’
City watchdog reveals ‘polluter pays’ model for bad advice firms
Rolls-Royce boss targets profits boom: Share price hit four-year high
New City minister Bim Afolami urges watchdog to loosen grip on City
Halfords narrows profit forecast range as Britons cut back
CMA finds some grocery firms hiked prices beyond cost pressures
Warren Buffett’s sidekick Charlie Munger dies at the age of 99
Water group profits slump
Chinese fast fashion giant Shein eyes £70bn US flotation
Hargreaves Lansdown chair to exit
