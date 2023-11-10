Business Live: GDP growth steady; Diageo faced a decline in demand; overcome the sales slowdown again
Latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows the British economy stalled in the third quarter, recording flat gross domestic product growth between July and September and beating expectations for a 0.1 percent decline.
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Diageo, Redero, Chemring and Warpaint. Read the business live blog from Friday 10 November below.
Diageo faces decline in demand
The British chip maker’s first set of results since the US float fell short
GDP growth rate flat: ‘The big issue is related to service industry’
GDP growth remained stable in Q3
