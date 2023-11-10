Business Live: GDP growth steady; Diageo faced a decline in demand; overcome the sales slowdown again

stay

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows the British economy stalled in the third quarter, recording flat gross domestic product growth between July and September and beating expectations for a 0.1 percent decline.

Diageo faces decline in demand

Diageo expects a decline in organic operating profit growth in the first half of the current financial year due to ‘materially weaker’ performance in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Macroeconomic pressures in the region are resulting in lower consumption and declining consumer turnover,” the world’s largest spirits company said in a statement.

‘These impacts are slowing progress in reducing channel inventory to levels appropriate for the current environment.’

Latin America and the Caribbean account for about 11 percent of the Johnnie Walker maker’s net sales.

The company said it now expects sales in the region to decline by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the first half of fiscal 2024.

GDP growth rate flat: ‘The big issue is related to service industry’

Michael Field, Morningstar Europe market strategist:

‘Britain’s GDP growth rate stood at 0.2% in September, while economists had expected a flat performance. This comes on the basis of August’s 0.1% growth. Although this level of growth is not strong, the important thing here is that the UK economy is in recession, and flat growth quarter on quarter means the UK will not enter a technical recession in 2023.

‘Manufacturing is often blamed for slow economic growth in the UK, and in many ways this is right. Manufacturing activity, as shown by the Manufacturing PMI, has been declining since mid-2022. Manufacturing contributes less than 20% to GDP, however, this is just part of the problem.

‘The bigger issue is with the service industry, which contributes about 80% to GDP, and also contributes about the same percentage to employment. Here, a sharp decline in spending by both businesses and consumers over the last 18 months has hurt the economy. However, the somewhat good news is that services output increased by 0.2% in September after a 0.7% decline in August.

‘With interest rates at their highest levels since the global financial crisis, the cost of interest on loans is starting to become really painful for both businesses and households. With interest rates likely to remain high for a long time, it is difficult to see any quick turnaround on service spending, which means low GDP growth may persist for some time yet.’

