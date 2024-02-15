Business Live: GDP declined 0.3% in fourth quarter; Close Brothers Scraps Divi; Jet2 raises profit expectations
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Close Brothers, Jet2, GSK, MJ Gleeson, Lloyds and Home REIT. Read the Thursday 15 February business live blog below.
Jet2 raises profit expectations
NatWest is set to appoint interim boss Paul Thwaite as Alison Rose’s permanent successor
IoD: ‘Tech recession is a psychological blow to business’
Close Brothers cancels dividend amid FCA Motor Finance investigation
‘The recession gives the Bank of England more cover to cut interest rates in the early spring’
Maggie Pagano says better news on inflation means now is the time to cut rates
GDP decline amid ‘persistent high inflation, structural weaknesses in the labor market and low productivity growth’
Britain slips into ‘very mild economic contraction’
GDP declined 0.3% in Q4
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk