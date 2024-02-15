Business Live: GDP declined 0.3% in fourth quarter; Close Brothers Scraps Divi; Jet2 raises profit expectations

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Close Brothers, Jet2, GSK, MJ Gleeson, Lloyds and Home REIT. Read the Thursday 15 February business live blog below.

Jet2 raises profit expectations

Package holiday group Jet2 has raised profit expectations following bumper booking levels at the start of the year.

The group told investors its winter 2023/24 forward bookings are currently up 17 per cent and average pricing for both flight-only and package holiday products remains ‘strong’.

It said bookings for February and March 2024 showed ‘similar trends to recent months’, leading the group to raise guidance for annual profit before FX revaluation and taxation to a range of £510 million to £525 million. thrust up.

This is up from previous guidance of £480 million to £520 million.

‘We are pleased with how the 2024 financial year is ending and are encouraged by the early bookings for summer 2024.

‘Recognizing that there are many demands on consumer discretionary income, we recognize that our customers cherish their time away from our Rainy Island property and want to be properly looked after during their holidays.

‘As a customer-focused and highly trusted holiday provider, we are confident that they will continue to travel with us to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and European holiday cities.’

NatWest is set to appoint interim boss Paul Thwaite as Dame Alison Rose’s permanent replacement after Nigel Farage stepped down in disgrace amid the de-banking scandal.

The state-backed lender’s directors meet today to discuss whether to announce full-year results tomorrow.

IoD: ‘Tech recession is a psychological blow to business’

Dr Roger Barker, Policy Director at the Institute of Directors, said:

‘The confirmation that the UK economy failed to avoid a technical recession in the second half of last year is a psychological blow to business.

‘The 0.1% decline in December turned into negative growth of 0.3% for the full quarter. Since this was the second consecutive quarter of negative growth, the criteria for a technical recession were met.

‘In December, the decline in output figures was led by a 0.1% decline in the services sector and a 0.5% contraction in construction. However, the production sector actually grew by 0.6%.

‘If we look at 2023 as a whole, the economy grew at the rate of 0.4%. December’s numbers don’t make much of a difference to the bigger picture: The economy went largely sideways last year. Moreover, the current technical recession cannot be compared with the previous recession in the first half of 2020, when GDP fell by more than 20% in a single quarter due to the onset of the Covid pandemic.

‘Business leaders will now turn their attention to the future. Recent data from our members shows that business confidence has improved slightly in recent weeks. ‘It is important that this progress is sustained by the policy decisions of the Chancellor and the Bank of England.’

Close Brothers cancels dividend amid FCA Motor Finance investigation

Close Brothers Group will pay no dividend for the current financial year, with the lender telling investors there is ‘significant uncertainty’ about the outcome of the Financial Conduct Authority’s review into the motor finance industry.

‘The recession gives the Bank of England more cover to cut interest rates in the early spring’

Thomas Pugh, UK economist at RSM UK:

‘The 0.3% q/q contraction in GDP in Q4 last year means the UK finally slipped into the long-awaited recession in the second half of last year. However, that recession is probably already over and will go down as one of the shortest recessions the UK has ever seen.

‘The economy is believed to be stable in the first half of this year, but inflation should be back to around 2% by the summer, interest rates will likely fall and consumers could enjoy some significant tax cuts. This will trigger a consumer-spending-led recovery that will eventually return the economy to growth.

‘In fact, the recession provides more cover for the Bank of England to cut interest rates early in the spring.

‘Overall, today’s data reinforces our view that the fourth quarter of last year will represent a period of particularly painful stagnation for the UK economy. But now we are at a turning point. “An interest rate cut is likely in the spring and growth should gradually improve in the first half of this year and pick up further after the summer and into 2025.”

GDP decline amid ‘persistent high inflation, structural weaknesses in the labor market and low productivity growth’

Marcus Brooks, Chief Investment Officer of Quilter Investors,

‘The decline in UK GDP in both December and the fourth quarter of 2023 is mainly due to persistent high inflation, structural weaknesses in the labor market and low productivity growth, as well as adverse weather conditions.

‘These factors affected the performance of the services and manufacturing sectors, which are the main drivers of the UK economy. Retail sales also declined sharply in December due to higher inflation and interest rates as well as changing purchasing patterns.

‘Some of these challenges are temporary and have already begun to subside. The inflation rate held steady at 4% yesterday when many were predicting a rise. In the coming months, we expect inflation to decline, potentially easing pressure on UK households and supporting the consumer-driven recovery of the economy.

‘The key indicator to watch is inflation in the services sector, which accounts for the bulk of UK economic activity and employment and reflects the strength of wage growth and consumer demand, which are key to the UK’s recovery. As inflation stabilizes and then declines, the Bank of England is more likely to cut interest rates to stimulate economic activity and investment.

‘The UK economy faces challenges and uncertainties, but it also has many strengths and opportunities. It has a dynamic economy with a skilled and flexible workforce, and the UK is expected to overcome many current difficulties and emerge stronger and more resilient in the future.’

Britain slips into ‘very mild economic contraction’

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services:

‘Today’s GDP figures confirm that the UK slips into a very mild economic contraction by the end of 2023, with economic activity slowing over the festive season.

‘The data revealed a decline in all major sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to services and retail, as well as construction activity, which was negatively impacted by the inclement weather.’

‘However, while there is a sense of economic stability, brighter times are certainly ahead. ‘As winter ends, the slowing effect of higher inflation and interest rates will take its toll on the economy and inflationary pressures will ease, allowing the Bank of England to lower the base rate over the summer.’

GDP declined 0.3% in Q4

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows the British economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the last three months of 2023, a bigger decline than expected, pushing the country into technical recession.

