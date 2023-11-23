Business Live: Energy price gap widens; Virgin Money profits fall; Jet2 sales increased

stay

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Virgin Money, Jet2, Motorpoint, Weir Group, FirstGroup, Mity Group and Hornby. Thursday 23 November Read the business live blog below.

Nissan to build two new EVs in Sunderland with new £1bn investment

Nissan is set to announce that it will build two new electric models at its UK car production plant in Sunderland in a boost to Britain’s motor industry.

The Japanese carmaker will confirm on Friday its plans to produce electric vehicles (EVs) to replace the popular Qashqai and Juke – both of which are currently assembled at its North East factory – after months of talks with the government.

Hunt supports infection-fighting research center named after penicillin inventor



Jet2 gets relief from demand for package holiday

Jet2 says it is on track to meet annual forecasts after posting a jump in operating profit for the six months to the end of September, helped by strong demand for flights and holidays.

While Jet2’s British customer base has been hit by high bills over the past two years, leisure companies and airlines have found that consumers have not cut back on holidays.

Profit soared 32 per cent in the first half as it took more people on holidays, and more of them opted for its higher-margin package holidays.

Virgin Money profits fall

Virgin Money UK’s profits fell after pressure on lending margins and stubborn inflation dragged down the bank’s returns.

The British lender recorded underlying profit before tax of £593 million for the last financial year, down 24 per cent year-on-year and well below forecasts of £625 million.

Virgin Money, owner of the former Glasgow-based Clydesdale Bank, also announced an additional share buyback plan of £150 million.

The average energy bill will rise by £94 in January to £1,928, Ofgem reveals



