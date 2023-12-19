Business Live: De La Rue expresses happiness over demand for bank notes; Superdry profits hit; Hipgnosis delays results

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include De La Rue, Superdry and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Read the Tuesday 19 December business live blog below.

Analysts cut Superdry’s forecasts

Analysts have started reducing forecasts for Superdry after this morning’s profit warning.

Peel Hunt cut Superdry’s rating from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’, and cut its target share price from 130p to just 40p.

‘Superdry benefited greatly from last year’s cold snap, particularly through third-party platforms like Next.

‘As a brand that is over-indexed in coats and outerwear, this year’s warm autumn weather has had a huge impact on sales in stores, online and through platforms.

‘We have reduced full year sales forecasts by 15% to £506m to reflect 1H trading trends in the second half, particularly in wholesale.

‘We expect management to focus more on stock clearance ahead of full-price trading, and also expect lower margins in 2H. Cost savings remain on track, as previously identified, and are to come.

‘The net effect is a full year loss of c.£45m (previously c.,£5m).

‘Superdry was on track at the end of September, but saw trading decline markedly in October and November, as shown by the last update to the recent sales document in relation to the Asian IP.’

Another investment round values ​​Octopus Energy at £6.2bn



Another investment round valued Octopus Energy at £6.2 billion.

The energy giant raised an additional £630 million from existing shareholders including Japanese giants Origin Energy and Tokyo Gas as well as former US vice president Al Gore’s Generation Asset Management.

This means its valuation has increased by 60 percent since its last fundraise in December 2021.

Hipgnosis results delayed over evaluation concerns

Troubled music royalty fund Hipgnosis has been forced to delay the publication of its half-year financial results amid concerns about the valuation of its assets.

It told shareholders this morning:

‘The valuation the Company received from its independent valuer is significantly higher than the valuation implied by proposed and recent transactions in the area, in particular, the proposed sale of the asset to Hipgnosis Song Capital for a net consideration of $417.5 million, which represents a discount of 24.3%. Reflects. The percentage reduction in the valuation of these assets as at March 31, 2023, and the recent sale of non-core assets of $23.1 million, represents a 14.2 percent discount in the valuation of these assets as at September 30, 2023.

‘The Board therefore sought advice from its investment adviser Hipgnosis Song Management Limited, which is majority owned by funds managed and/or advised by Blackstone, regarding their opinion on the independent valuer’s valuation.

‘Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd ultimately provided an opinion that contained heavy caveats, such as that the board has concerns about the valuation of the company’s assets in its interim results.’

The Bank of England says wages are rising so fast that interest rates are not falling



A senior Bank of England official has played down rising expectations of an interest rate cut – even as a report warned the economy is still ‘limping’.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said the central bank needed to see a ‘more prolonged and pronounced decline’ in wage growth, but ‘messy’ data made the job difficult.

This is despite rising market expectations that a rate cut will be cut as soon as May amid signs of easing inflation and a faltering economy.

Hot weather caused extremely dry profits.

Struggling fashion retailer Superdry has signaled a hit to annual profits, hurt by a challenging trading environment including hot weather.

The company, whose fashion line mostly consists of sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, said its autumn/winter range was delayed due to unseasonable weather during the early autumn, causing sales in the first half of its financial year ending October 28. Was affected.

Founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said:

‘Unseasonal weather during the early autumn led to delays in our autumn/winter range and this affected sales in the first half of the year.

‘While we have seen modest signs of recovery following the recent cold spell, the current business remains challenging and this is reflected in the weaker than expected trading performance.

‘The operational progress we have made in the first half has been even more encouraging with IP sales for the South Asian region and strong progress on our cost efficiency programme.’

Adobe cancels £16bn Figma acquisition after clash with regulators in UK and Europe



Adobe has canceled its £16 billion acquisition of design platform Figma after clashes with regulators in Britain and Europe.

The companies said there was ‘no clear path’ to obtaining approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission.

Photoshop-owner Adobe will pay Figma a termination fee of around £800 million.

De La Rue expressed happiness over the demand for bank notes

De La Rue’s profits have been boosted by an improving demand for currency notes, with the banknote printer beating breakeven expectations for the first half of the financial year with adjusted operating income of £7.9 million.

The 200-year-old company is still expected to record full-year adjusted operating profit in the low £20 million range.

Clive Wachter, CEO of De La Rue:

‘De La Rue’s strong performance in the first half reflects the important actions we have taken since 2020 to make the company resilient to changing market conditions.

‘These actions have helped us overcome the downturn over the past 18 months, particularly in the currency, and I am pleased that the market is now showing signs of a sustained recovery. We have doubled the currency order book since September 2023 and are demonstrating high win rates with more opportunities in the pipeline.

‘Certification continues to be on track to generate £100 million revenue for the full financial year. We have secured a significant multi-year contract extension, and we are in the final stages of securing another contract extension at GRS. “Our Australian passport program continues to grow rapidly and is a significant driver of growth this year.”

