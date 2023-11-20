Business Live: Compass predicts strong growth; MusicMagpie Available for Sale; LSE appoints new finance boss
Companies with reports and trading updates today include Compass Group, MusicMagpie, Ashtead Group, Halma, Qinetiq and London Stock Exchange Group.
Microsoft moves to hire fired OpenAI boss Sam Altman
Compass Group’s organic revenue grew 19%
Fortnums boss pleads, end tourist tax now
Halfords talks £1.3bn Vans firm tie-up
CBI chief’s ‘low growth’ warning increases pressure on Chancellor over taxes
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk