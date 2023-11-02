stay

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will unveil the next move for UK interest rates at noon, with rate-setters expected to opt for another hold at 5.25 percent.

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include Shell, BT, Sainsbury’s, Halon, Enten and British American Tobacco. Read the business live blog from Thursday 2 November below.

Helion faces weak US demand

Halon missed market estimates for third-quarter revenue due to lower sales volumes in North America due to weak demand for digestive health products and vitamins at the world’s largest consumer healthcare company.

Consumer health companies and their essential, daily-use products are usually the last companies to face the impact on demand due to an economic downturn, but higher interest rates and rental costs are making consumers more frugal by the day.

Helion reported a 5 per cent organic rise in revenue to £2.79 billion for the three months to the end of September, slightly below forecasts of £2.83 billion.

Volume declined 1.6 percent for the quarter.

Shell buys back $3.5 billion

After reporting a profit of $6.2 billion in the third quarter, Shell plans new share buybacks of $3.5 billion over the next three months, up from $2.7 billion in the previous three months.

The oil giant’s earnings were in line with market expectations due to higher refining margins and strong liquefied natural gas business.

Shell said: ,Shell shareholders’ earnings compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily reflected higher refining margins, higher realized oil prices, higher LNG trading and optimization results and higher upstream production, partially offset by lower integrated gas volumes. ‘

BOE expected to keep base rate intact

Shan Raithatha, Vanguard, Senior Economist for Europe:

‘We think the MPC will keep the bank rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. This is supported by recent rhetoric from key members of the committee, which suggests a preference for keeping rates at current levels for a longer period of time rather than raising rates further from here.

‘For example, see [BoE chief economist Huw] Pill’s October 16 comments: “I remain confident that interest rates at their current levels are having an impact on inflation, working to squeeze out that persistent component of inflation.”,

