BUSINESS LIVE: Abu Dhabi group buys London developer; Domino's Pizza firm faces takeover; AZN quits drug test

Fears Musk’s latest outburst could sink X: Billionaire tells advertisers to ‘betray themselves’

The future of X appears to hang in the balance as Elon Musk told advertisers, traditionally the lifeblood of its revenue, to ‘f*** themselves.

The billionaire’s outburst comes as major companies continue to boycott the social media site, formerly known as Twitter, after a report last month revealed that companies like Apple tainted tweets with racist content. I went.

Companies including Disney, Apple and Comcast have cut ties with X over the claims, as well as Musk’s controversial tweets. But late Wednesday, Musk took action against the mass exodus of advertisers.

AstraZeneca backed out of drug trials



AstraZeneca will close two late-stage trials looking at the potential benefits of its drug Lokelma in the management of hyperkalemia across the cardiorenal spectrum.

Hyperkalemia (HK) is a chronic condition characterized by high levels of potassium in the blood.

The therapy, which provides rapid potassium reduction and sustained potassium control, has been approved in 56 countries globally to treat the broader HK patient population.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker canceled two trials due to significantly extended enrollment timelines and low event rates, respectively.

“The decision to stop the trial is not due to safety concerns and the positive benefit-risks of Lokelma do not change in the approved indication,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Domino’s Pizza firm faces ‘unwanted and opportunistic’ takeover

The board of London-listed Domino’s Pizza franchise operator for Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan has condemned an ‘unwanted and opportunistic’ takeover attempt by India’s Jubilant Foodworks.

DP Eurasia, which filed for bankruptcy in Russia this August, has seen Jubilant Foodworks build a 53.52 percent stake in the business.

Jubilant Foodworks has indicated that it intends to make an offer at an offering price of 85p per DP Eurasia ordinary share.

DP Eurasia’s board said on Friday: ‘DP Eurasia has worked openly and constructively with Jubilant Foodworks on operations and recognizes the value it brings.

‘However, the Board is extremely disappointed that Jubilant Foodworks decided to proceed in this unwarranted and opportunistic manner and will first seek to reach an agreement on terms that the Board will be able to support in the best interests of all stakeholders.

‘The Board is committed to protecting the interests of the Company’s minority shareholders and other stakeholders, continues to advise shareholders to take no action and will outline its position in a further update early next week.’

BP’s search for a chief executive is set to extend into next year.



The oil company has been in turmoil since Bernard Looney stepped down in September and its shares have fallen 9 percent, while those of rival Shell have risen 2 percent.

Murray Auchincloss, who was previously chief financial officer, is taking on the role of acting chief executive and there has been speculation he will get the official job, but reports suggest no decision will be made until 2024.

Abu Dhabi group buys London developer for £230m

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has bought London-based developer London Square for an enterprise value of around £230 million, the group’s first acquisition outside the Middle East as it aims to develop ‘large and prime central London destinations’.

The companies said the transaction should also have a positive impact on sales, giving them the opportunity to cross-sell to their respective customer bases.

Established in 2010, London Square is widely known for its Nine Elms development, which is located adjacent to Battersea Power Station.

The development includes over 750 luxury homes, affordable housing and 21,500 square feet of commercial and retail space.

Aldar is 25% owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and 26% by International Holding Company, the business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE National Security Advisor and brother. Is part of. chairman.

