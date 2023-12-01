BUSINESS LIVE: Abu Dhabi group buys London developer; Domino’s Pizza firm faces takeover; AZN quits drug test
The FTSE 100 will open at 8am. Companies with reports and trading updates today include AstraZeneca, London Square, DP Eurasia and Rentokil. Read Friday 1 December Business Live Blog below.
Fears Musk’s latest outburst could sink X: Billionaire tells advertisers to ‘betray themselves’
AstraZeneca backed out of drug trials
Domino’s Pizza firm faces ‘unwanted and opportunistic’ takeover
BP’s search for a chief executive is set to extend into next year.
Abu Dhabi group buys London developer for £230m
Source: www.dailymail.co.uk