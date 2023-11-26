Business leadership honor to founder of Richmond Hood family, owners of several Staten Island restaurants

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Café Bella Vita was the venue for the Staten Island Business Outreach Center’s (SIBOC) annual small business dinner held on October 24. The event was sponsored by Ruki Oil, Northfield Bank, Eden II Programs, Snappy Solutions and Forest Avenue quote.

The dinner honored Tariq Zaid, the Young Professionals Group of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce and PPA Tavern Corp., who have been recognized for their high standards of ethical conduct, integrity, civic and social responsibility through business leadership and volunteer efforts in the community. was chosen. ,

SIBOC is a non-profit organization serving Staten Island since 1980. Its mission is “to provide small business development programs and technical assistance to business owners, managers and entrepreneurs to ensure their personal growth while providing sustainable economic growth on Staten Island.” ,

SIBOC runs several programs under its business services, including the SBA Women’s Business Center (WBC), the NYC MWBE Leadership Association, and the NYS Entrepreneurship Assistance Center (EAC).

Additionally, SIBOC manages the Forest Avenue Business Improvement District and Castleton Avenue merchants and is currently conducting a Commercial District Needs Assessment Study for the neighborhood of West Brighton.

SIBOC Board President Teresa Cirelli, left, Maureen Higgins of Eden II, Renee Sarno of the Borough President’s Office, Eric Campione of PAC Plumbing, Michael Savarese of ComServ and SIBOC Executive Director Nina Flores. (Courtesy Anthony Nasty Photography)

About Honorable Persons

tariq zaid

Tariq Zaid is a versatile entrepreneur, brand ambassador and community influencer and co-owner of Richmond Hood Company, an upscale retail boutique and clothing brand, and co-owner of Vodega, a plant-based eatery that promotes community health.

Zaid has integrated himself seamlessly into the fabric of the city. Despite a challenging upbringing in Brooklyn’s foster care system, Zaid’s trajectory changed when attentive mentors recognized his creativity, and steered him away from a destructive path.

After being introduced to the famous Wu Tang Clan, Method Man, and Redman, he became immersed in the city’s art and music subculture, resulting in his own unique blend of art, music, and fashion. Through Richmond Hood, Zaid builds alliances representing Staten Island in the fields of fashion, arts and culture. His journey from adversity to success fuels his determination to give back and uplift those in need.

Louis R. A recipient of the Miller Award and a member of Mayor Adams’ Small Business Advisory Commission, he hosts events such as Van Duzer Days, Sticky Situations and Coolin’ on Castleton, showcasing his unique blend of art, music, fashion and prose. , Beyond accolades, Zaid actively addresses social issues, raising awareness about opioid abuse through community events.

Recognized by City Councilwoman Debbie Rose, NY1 and local media, Zaid’s philanthropy extends to regular contributions to nonprofits and lending his voice to awareness campaigns. Committed to empowering local youth, they provide employment opportunities in fashion, retail and marketing.

SIBOC President Teresa Cirelli, left, SIBOC Executive Director Nina Flores, and honorees Tommy Casatelli and JP Casatelli of PPA Tavern Corp. (Courtesy Anthony Nasty Photography)

Young Professionals Group

The Young Professionals Group (YPG) is a networking faction of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, comprised of dedicated, talented young professionals ages 21-40 in Staten Island. The YPG mission is to engage and empower young professionals to become future leaders by providing opportunities for personal and professional development through programming, networking and civic engagement.

Through YPG, youth form professional relationships, grow personally and professionally, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life of the community. YPG provides educational and professional development, creates awareness of government process and issues, and promotes volunteer opportunities while preparing future leaders.

PPA Tavern Corp. – Casatelli Family

A retired, decorated FDNY firefighter, Tommy Casatelli of PPA Tavern Corp. has been in the restaurant business in both Brooklyn and Staten Island for 34 years. Casatelli is a peer mentor for firefighters suffering from PTSD, and recently retired from the Forest Avenue BID to spend more time with his family.

Casatelli is the eldest of five brothers who are also in the restaurant business. His younger brother John Patrick (JP) JP started as a dishwasher in Bay Ridge, but was soon promoted to busboy. When Casatelli opened the original Kettle Black he became a waiter.

JP followed in Casatelli’s footsteps and joined the FDNY, became a bartender, and then a partner at both Kettle Black and Ho’Bra Tacos. Along with his younger brother Dave, JP branched out and opened the critically acclaimed Italian restaurant Brooklyn Roots on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

The Casatelli family owns and operates seven restaurants, continuing the traditions that began 20 years ago in that small bar in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

A photo of Tariq Zaid with Nina Flores, Executive Director of SIBOC. (Courtesy Anthony Nasty Photography)

About Sibok

Since 1980, SIBOC has been serving Staten Island providing small business development programs and technical assistance. SIBOC provides technical assistance to business owners, managers, entrepreneurs and residents to ensure their personal growth which leads to sustainable economic development on Staten Island.

SIBOC empowers low- and middle-income people through a combination of business supports, such as one-on-one counseling, business plan development, seminars, webinars, entrepreneurship training classes, and M/WBE certification, contracts, and related assistance. ,

Source: www.silive.com