Business leaders criticize Harvard, Penn and MIT leadership after congressional hearing

Business leaders are criticizing the presidents of Harvard, Penn and MIT after failed congressional hearings.

At hearings earlier this week, the presidents dodged questions on the Holocaust.

Donors and board members have reacted, withdrawing funding and calling for his resignation.

Business leaders, many of whom are also donors, are venting anger at the leadership of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT after a failed congressional hearing earlier this week.

In their December 5 testimony on anti-Semitism, the presidents of three elite institutions failed to answer a question asking whether The Holocaust was against every school’s code of conduct ,

The reaction from Wall Street and tech leaders — some who have previously condemned schools or withdrawn funding from them following incidents of anti-Semitism on campus — continued to grow throughout the week.

On the day of the hearing, Clifford Asness, co-founder of money management fund AQR Capital, criticized Penn President Elizabeth Magill’s comments. In October, the billionaire announced he would stop donating to his alma mater following the October 7 attacks on Israel.

He said, “The President is absolutely evil and extremely mediocre. He’s not even good at hiding his badness. Maybe he just doesn’t care. I wish I could stop giving twice.” wrote on X, with a clip of the hearing.

By Wednesday this hearing seemed to be going viral.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who has been critical of school president Claudine Gay and her response to anti-Semitism on campus, also criticized university presidents.

He said, “If the CEO of any of our companies gave a similar response, he would be ruined within an hour.” Posted, “They should all resign in disgrace.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla condemned the presidents, citing his family history and the killing of his relatives during the Holocaust.

and Patrick Collison, CEO of Stripe and MIT alumnus, wrote That “something feels very broken.” Dan Loeb, CEO of hedge fund Third Point, express reaction“You did good by running away,” referencing the fact that Collison dropped out of MIT after six months.

Even Penn alumnus Elon Musk has been criticized for trumpeting anti-Semitic theories, called University “Shameful”

This trend continued on Thursday also.

Megadonor and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., whose family had previously announced it would stop donating to Penn, doubled down on his criticism of the school’s leadership and asked Magill to step down.

Criticism turned into real consequences when Wall Street CEO Ross Stevens threatened to withdraw the existing $100 million gift if Penn’s leadership was not changed.

Donors who have previously threatened to withdraw funding, like Ronald Lauder, did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on whether they would actually withdraw their funding in the wake of the hearing.

Even those who had not previously commented publicly on the ongoing tension on college campuses spoke out.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, wrote, “I have long said that anti-Semitism, especially on the American left, is not as bad as people claim. I would just like to say that I was completely wrong.” To testify to Congress.

After widespread criticism, the presidents withdrew their comments, but pressure continued.

Wharton’s board, which is chaired by Apollo CEO Mark Rowan, has asked Magill to step down. Rowan had previously called on Penn alumni to freeze donations until the school’s leadership stepped down.

The school’s newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, reported that an emergency meeting of the board of trustees would be held on Sunday to further discuss the matter.

