Business leaders and entrepreneurs gather on 'Road to COP28' to advance climate action in the MENA region

Published: Friday October 27, 2023, 3:22 pm

The ‘Road to COP28’ event brought together over 350 prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials in collaboration with 27 YPO Middle East/North Africa chapters.

Co-hosted by Badr Jaafar, COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy, the event was attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President of COP28, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General. Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed Ali bin Rashed Lootah, Chairman and CEO of Dubai Chambers and other officials. The primary goal of the event was to promote collective efforts to tackle climate change and raise regional business ambitions in preparation for COP28, and the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum is scheduled for 1 and 2 December.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-level Champion for COP28, delivered the keynote address and shared the goals and vision of the COP28 Presidency, emphasizing the critical role of mobilizing private investment to address the climate finance gap. The COP28 Presidency is fully committed to inclusivity and recognizes that business and philanthropy are essential stakeholders in developing collective solutions to achieve net-zero pathways and sustainable development.

Participants attended sessions covering key aspects of climate action based on COP28 private sector initiatives. These included discussions on the energy sector’s contribution to global emissions reductions and driving policies, the synergy between climate finance and technological innovation, the relationship between the built environment and climate, and the protection of natural assets and food systems in tackling the climate crisis.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, said: “In the fight against climate change, governments and civil society cannot act on their own. A just and responsible energy transition requires massive private sector investment if it is to become a reality. is needed. Businesses must actively partner with governments and civil society to ensure that the right conditions are set for private sector investment in that transition.”

The Forum aims to coordinate strategies on how the private sector can bridge the financing gap of more than $3 trillion annually to achieve net-zero emissions, support climate adaptation, reverse nature loss and restore biodiversity. can help address.

Jaffer, who is also chair of the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, said: “For too long, the climate narrative has been viewed through the lens of activism equals good, and capitalism equals bad. That’s why COP28 The Presidency has called for a new paradigm of actionism, one that embraces the mobility, capital and action networks that business and philanthropy must bring to the table, if we are to have a chance of achieving nature and climate goals. This CEO-level The Forum will break down silos and organize global business and philanthropy leaders, together with policymakers, to unlock solutions and achieve better outcomes in line with the COP28 action agenda.”

Razan Al Mubarak, UN High-Level Champion of Climate Change for COP28, said: “The future of our planet depends not just on government pledges, but on private sector innovation, commitment and ambition. As we approach this crossroads “It is essential for businesses and philanthropy to channel their influence and resources, close the finance gap, and create a green legacy for future generations.”

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, commented: “As we approach this important global moment, we hope that Dubai’s unmatched infrastructure and global reach will facilitate dialogue across nations and networks. “Will serve as a unifying platform to promote, share solutions and advance climate action. The UAE stands as a beacon for innovation and collaboration.”

Business leaders who addressed the event included Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, Khalid Al Huraymel, Group CEO of BEEAH, Rory James McCarthy, Partner of Yellow Door Energy, Samila Zubairo, CEO and President of Africa Finance Corporation, Badar. Ataya, Co-Founder of Kitopi, Edward Hamoud, Founder and CEO of Switch Foods, Sean Dennis, Co-Founder of Seafood Souq, Riyad Basibes, Chairman and CEO of Amana Investments Group, Sandeep Walia, COO of Marriott International Middle East, Ahmed Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71 and Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah – Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, among others.

The event highlighted the important role the private sector can play in meeting climate goals, while the COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum aims to strengthen this collaborative climate action in line with the COP28 Action Agenda, including equitable and rapid Involves working. orderly energy transition; getting climate finance right; Putting nature, lives and livelihoods at the center of climate action; And underpinning everything with total inclusivity.

