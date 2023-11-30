,

US economic growth for the last quarter has been revised up to 5.2% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ignoring higher interest rates, U.S. consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 5.2% pace from July to September, the government said, upgrading from its previous estimate. The government had earlier estimated that the economy grew at a 4.9% annual rate in the last quarter. However, in the current fourth quarter, economists say the cumulative effect of higher borrowing rates on consumer and business spending is likely to slow growth sharply. For example, TD Economics expects growth at a 1.8% annual rate in the October-December period. The second estimate of growth for the July-September quarter on Wednesday confirmed that the economy grew at a faster 2.1% rate from April to June.

GM says it can handle rising labor costs as it announces massive share buyback and dividend increase

DETROIT (AP) — Apparently frustrated by the decline in its stock price, General Motors is announcing a massive stock buyback plan, has raised its dividend and told investors it will respond to a six-week autoworkers strike. Can absorb increased labor costs. The Detroit company said Wednesday that a walkout by the United Auto Workers caused it to lose production of 95,000 vehicles, costing it $1.1 billion. But thanks to $2 billion of annual efficiency gains and cost cuts, the company said it can handle the $9.3 billion increase in labor costs expected by April of 2028. The company is planning to buy back its shares worth $10 billion next year. A quarter of its $44 billion market value. In January, GM will increase its dividend by a third to 12 cents a share.

Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles are less reliable on average than conventional cars and trucks

DETROIT (AP) — Electric vehicles have proven to be less reliable on average than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey from Consumer Reports, which found that EVs will be replaced by nearly 80% from the 2021 to 2023 model years. Had to face. There were more problems than with vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Consumer Reports said EV owners have often complained of flaws in the batteries and charging systems, as well as the fit together of the vehicles’ body panels and interior parts. The magazine noted that EV manufacturers are still learning how to build entirely new power systems, and suggested that as they do so, the overall reliability of electric vehicles should improve.

Blackstone acquires pet care app Rover in $2.3 billion all-cash deal

Private equity giant Blackstone will acquire pet-care app Rover in a $2.3 billion cash deal, the companies announced Wednesday. Rover shares rose nearly 28% on news of the deal, which will pay Rover shareholders $11 per share. Blackstone said this is a 61% premium to Rover’s average share price over the last 90 trading days. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, at which time Rover will no longer be a publicly traded company. Rover, founded in 2011, connects pet owners with care providers who offer boarding, pet sitting and dog walking, among other services.

Stock market today: Wall Street reaches mixed close under pressure from Big Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street as declines at several big tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market. The S&P 500 gave up early gains and closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% and the Dow gained 13 points. Facebook parent Meta declined 2% and Google parent Alphabet shed 1.6%. General Motors jumped 9.4% after the automaker announced a big stock buyback, raised its dividend and said it would have no trouble covering the costs of its new labor contract. Treasury yields fell.

OECD says world economy will slow next year due to inflation, higher rates and war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy, which has proven surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the pressure of wars, still-elevated inflation and persistently high interest rates. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projected on Wednesday that international growth will slow to 2.7% in 2024 from an expected 2.9% this year. This would be the slowest growth since the pandemic year of 2020. A key factor is that the OECD expects the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, to slow next year. The US economy is projected to grow only 1.5% in 2024, from 2.4% in 2023, as the Federal Reserve caps interest rate increases.

UAW will attempt to organize workers in all US non-union factories after winning new contracts in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has announced plans to try to unionize workers at more than a dozen non-union auto factories. The campaign comes less than two weeks after the union ratified new contracts with Detroit automakers. The UAW said Wednesday its effort will cover about 150,000 workers primarily in factories in the South, where the UAW has had little success recruiting new members. The campaign will target US plants operated by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo. Also on the union’s list are US factories operated by electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, as well as EV startups Rivian and Lucid.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway says Haslams offered bribes to boost Pilot Truck earnings

Omaha, Neb. (AP) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway says the billionaire Haslam family tried to pay millions of dollars in bribes to at least 15 executives at the Pilot Truck Stop chain to boost company profits this year as it forced Berkshire to resign. It will have to happen. Pay more for the Haslams’ remaining 20% ​​stake in the company. Last month, the Haslam family, which includes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, accused Berkshire of trying to reduce Pilot’s earnings this year by changing its accounting practices. A hearing on Berkshire’s countersuit is planned for Thursday. The pilot’s earnings will be used to determine how much Berkshire will pay whenever Haslam decides to sell his remaining stake.

Feminist website Jezebel to be relaunched by Paste Magazine less than a month after being shut down

NEW YORK (AP) — Outrageous feminist website Jezebel is making a comeback, less than a month after it was shut down. Paste Magazine, a digital pop culture publication, announced Wednesday that it is purchasing Jezebel.com from G/O Media, which shuttered Jezebel and laid off its staff earlier this month. In an announcement on his website, Paste said that after learning of Jezebel’s closure he “moved quickly to try to save it”. The acquisition was first reported by The New York Times, which said it was an all-cash deal. G/0 Media said it closed Jezebel after several months of unsuccessfully trying to find a buyer.

The S&P 500 fell 4.31 points, or 0.1%, to 4,550.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.44 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,430.42. The Nasdaq Composite fell 23.27 points, or 0.2%, to 14,258.49. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11 points, or 0.6%, to 1,803.81.

