UAW announces agreement with General Motors, temporarily ending strike against Detroit automakers

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a deal. Under the agreement reached early Monday, employees at all three companies will return to work until a vote on approving the contract, which will take place in the next two weeks. The GM deal follows tentative agreements reached by union negotiators with Ford on Wednesday and Jeep-maker Stellantis on Saturday. The union’s targeted strikes against the companies began on 15 September. The main provisions of the deals are largely similar across all three automakers, but there are small differences.

US consumers continue to spend despite high prices and their gloomy outlook. Can it last?

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent flow of data from the U.S. government has made one thing abundantly clear: A surge in consumer spending is fueling strong growth, demonstrating a resilience that has intrigued economists, Federal Reserve officials and Even the sour feelings of the Americans themselves have been confused. Expressed in public opinion surveys. Spending by consumers rose sharply by 0.4% in September – even after adjusting for inflation and even as they face persistently high borrowing costs. Economists have warned that such vigorous spending is unlikely to continue in the coming months. Many families are withdrawing money from the dwindling pool of savings. Others are increasingly turning to credit cards. And the extra savings made by ordinary households during the pandemic have almost been wiped out.

Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and signs an executive order to address concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence. Monday’s order requires the industry to develop safety and security standards, introduces new consumer protections and gives federal agencies a comprehensive task list to oversee the rapidly advancing technology. AI has been a source of deep personal curiosity for Biden, given its potential impact on the economy and national security. Biden had instructed his staff to move forward quickly on a policy that could maximize the potential of AI and control its dangers. The Democratic president’s order requires major AI developers to share security test results and other information with the government.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Some striking UAW members hold picket signs carrying family legacy, black middle-class future

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — Brittany Johnson is among thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers who went on strike to force the automaker to improve pay for all. But she carried more than a picket sign outside Ford’s Wayne Assembly Plant west of Detroit. Johnson carried on a multi-generational legacy of well-paying union jobs, benefits, and security that allowed his family to become part of the emerging black middle class. This meant home ownership, cars, and vacations – all things that were unattainable for many blacks unless they found work alongside whites in union factories in Detroit and other cities.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Stock Market Today: Wall Street recovers some losses after falling 10% from its summer highs

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street has recouped some of its recent sharp losses at the start of a week that could see even bigger swings in financial markets. The S&P 500 closed 1.2% higher in its first trading Monday after falling more than 10% from its high point of the year. The Dow closed up 511 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%. Treasury yields were also rising at the start of a week full of economic data, including key reports on the US job market. The Federal Reserve announced its next move on rates on Wednesday. Oil prices continued to fluctuate amid the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

China holds major financial conference to revive slowing economy

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s leaders are expected to meet starting Monday in Beijing to find ways to reform the country’s broken property market, create jobs for millions of unemployed youth and spur faster growth. . The National Financial Action Summit, usually held twice a decade, is expected to further tighten leader Xi Jinping’s control over the country’s $61 trillion financial sector. It follows last week’s announcement of a plan to issue 1 trillion yuan ($330 billion) in bonds for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention. The government is looking to counter a sharp slowdown in housing construction by sinking deeper into the deficit. Economists say the challenge lies in finding ways to ensure sustainable, balanced growth.

Pharmacists advise another round of US protests to highlight working conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Drugstore workers across the country have started calling in sick to highlight a lack of support from their employers. Organizers say the protests will continue until Wednesday. The scope and impact of the demonstration are not yet clear. Representatives for Walgreens and CVS Health say the companies have seen little or no disruption. A pharmacist who is helping organize the protest says dozens of drugstore employees had called in sick by Monday afternoon. She says “at least hundreds” of pharmacists and technicians are involved.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Enterprise CEO says rental car prices have eased as supply has improved but remain high

DETROIT (AP) — When Enterprise began seeing automobile supply problems after the pandemic hit in 2020, the car and truck rental, fleet management and mobility company decided to cater to its long-term customers. Chrissy Taylor, CEO of the newly named Enterprise Mobility, pitched the rental to businesses and insurance companies with customers whose cars were damaged in accidents. Now that travel has bounced back, Taylor sees rental car sales growing again. But she says the main emphasis is still on long-term contracts. The enterprise fleet now totals more than 2.3 million vehicles, more than just before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Meta launches paid ad-free option for European Facebook and Instagram users following privacy ruling

LONDON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are getting the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules. Parent company Meta said on Monday that from November users on desktop browsers can pay about 10 euros ($10.60) per month while iOS or Android users will have to pay about 13 euros. The higher prices reflect the commissions Apple and Google app stores charge on in-app payments. This fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, when Meta will start charging 6 euros for each additional account.

Canadian Solar will build an $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana that will employ about 1,200 people

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc. has announced plans to build an $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana that will employ about 1,200 workers once production is fully ramped up. Canadian Solar said Monday it will build a new photovoltaic cell factory at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, an Ohio River city just north of Louisville, Kentucky. The company, which is headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, says production is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with the plant producing the equivalent of about 20,000 high-power solar panels per day. Those finished solar cells will be shipped to Canadian Solar’s module assembly facility in Mesquite, Texas.

The S&P 500 rose 49.45 points, or 1.2%, to 4,166.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37 points, or 1.6%, to 32,928.96. The Nasdaq Composite rose 146.67 points, or 1.2%, to 12,789.48. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.35 points, or 0.6%, to 1,647.29.

Source: www.bing.com