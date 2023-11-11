Siemens Gamesa Scraps plans to make blades for offshore wind turbines off the coast of Virginia

NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — A European company has canceled plans to make blades for offshore wind turbines in coastal Virginia. It’s the latest sign of conflict within America’s budding offshore wind industry. Siemens Gamesa confirmed the cancellation on Friday. The proposed $200 million factory would create more than 300 jobs. And it would aid Virginia’s aspirations to become a hub for offshore wind. Inflation and increased interest rates have recently led to the cancellation of some offshore wind projects in the US, however, Dominion Energy’s plans for a massive wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach remain on schedule.

Jezebel, a fierce feminist voice since the height of the blogosphere, is being shut down

NEW YORK (AP) — Jezebel, the sharp-edged feminist website founded at the height of the blogosphere, is shutting down after 16 years. Its parent company, G/O Media, said Thursday that 23 employees, including Jezebel’s team, will be laid off as part of a restructuring to deal with economic constraints and a tough digital advertising environment. The company also announced the departure of G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown. In a memo to the company, G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said he decided to suspend publication of Jezebel after an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the website.

New Speaker Mike Johnson has details of a funding plan as government shutdown rapidly approaches

WASHINGTON (AP) — New House Speaker Mike Johnson faces his first major test as he tries to win House Republican support for a short-term funding plan to prevent a government shutdown. This task is becoming increasingly difficult. Federal agencies are planning a shutdown that would halt government services and freeze pay for millions of federal employees and military troops. It’s a disruption Johnson has said he wants to avoid. But House lawmakers left Washington without a plan after a week of setbacks. The Republicans, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, say Johnson is still garnering support among Republicans and are expected to unveil the legislation over the weekend.

Beverages giant Diageo’s share price sees its share price fall after warning about sales in the Caribbean and Latin America

LONDON (AP) — Spirits and beer giant Diageo saw billions of dollars wiped off its market value on Friday as it warned that a sharp slowdown in its business in Latin America and the Caribbean was hurting sales and potential profits. Is. In early trading in London, the company’s share price fell 14% after it told investors it expected growth in the first half of the current financial year to be slower than the previous half. It attributed the “materially weak” outlook as a result of “macroeconomic pressures” in Latin America and the Caribbean and a reduced trend toward cheaper products by customers. The sector accounts for about 11% of Diageo’s total sales.

Oil companies participating in climate talks have minimal green energy transition plans, AP analysis finds

Oil and gas companies have a large presence in international climate talks, which aim to get the world to sharply reduce emissions that cause climate change. The companies say they are part of the transition to green energy, and indeed have the capital and engineering skills to help further develop technologies such as wind, solar and carbon capture. But an Associated Press review of the nearly 40 oil and gas companies attending last year’s climate talks, known as COP27, casts doubt on any true commitment to the energy transition. Most companies make minimal, if any, investments in green energy, and instead invest billions of dollars in the traditional activities of oil exploration, extraction, and refining. Many such companies are expected to attend COP28.

Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs collective bargaining agreement

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement that covers most of the Scandinavian country’s employees. Tesla has no manufacturing plants in Sweden, but 130 members of the powerful metalworkers union IF Metall walked out on October 27 at seven workshops across the country where its popular electric cars are serviced. Other trade unions joined in solidarity, including dockworkers at Sweden’s four largest ports who decided on Tuesday to halt deliveries of Tesla vehicles to increase pressure on the automaker to accede to metal workers’ demands. Tesla, which is non-unionized globally, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barbie’s Ken is out again as Cabbage Patch Kids and Fisher-Price Corn Popper make the Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fans have inducted the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame. It joins baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys in the Class of 2023 announced Friday. The Fisher-Price push toy was voted in by fans as part of the Toy Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary celebration. Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF toys were selected in the usual manner, with input from a panel of national experts. Each year, the Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York recognizes a group of toys that have inspired creative play and achieved popularity over a long period of time.

Biden and Xi to meet on Wednesday to talk trade, Taiwan and worsening US-China relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss trade, Taiwan and worsening U.S.-China relations when they meet in the San Francisco Bay Area next week. Biden and Xi will be in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi will attend APEC at Biden’s invitation. Biden and Xi have no shortage of tough issues to address in their first engagement in a year. Taiwan’s upcoming election, differences over US export controls on advanced technology, North Korea, the Israel-Hamas war and more are expected to be on the agenda.

The S&P 500 rose 67.89 points, or 1.6%, to 4,415.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391.16 points, or 1.2%, to 34,283.10. The Nasdaq Composite added 276.66 points, or 2%, to 13,798.11. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.09 points, or 1.1%, to 1,705.32.

