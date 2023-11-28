Cyber ​​Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and another chance to save on gifts

Consumers are scouring the Internet for online deals as they begin to wrap up the five-day post-Thanksgiving gift shopping spree with Cyber ​​Monday. Even though e-commerce is now an integral part of our everyday lives, Cyber ​​Monday – a term coined in 2005 by the National Retail Federation – remains the biggest online shopping day of the year. Adobe Analytics expects consumers to spend between $12.0 billion and $12.4 billion on Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day ever. For many major retailers, the “Cyber ​​Monday” sale is a one-day event that began over the weekend. Consumer spending for Cyber ​​Week – the five days between Thanksgiving and Monday – provides a strong signal of how much shoppers are willing to spend during the holidays.

New incentives may increase individual job satisfaction, but some employers are making changes

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted people’s work habits around the world, with millions working from home at least part of the week. Employees have returned to the office in large numbers within days, but dealing with that transition remains a significant hurdle for both employers and workers. And many people simply do not want to restore the pre-Covid situation. The top factors behind this resistance include the feeling of losing flexibility or having a better work-life balance, as well as often long and expensive commutes. Two surveys conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago give a glimpse of the challenges and stresses coming with return to office plans.

Thanksgiving weekend saw record numbers of travelers at US airports, but fewer headaches

A record number of travelers traveled through U.S. airports over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday. The TSA said it screened more than 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30. That was up 10% from the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. Despite the crowds, the journey went relatively smoothly. Only 55 flights into or out of the US were canceled on Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

The report states that the court document claims that Meta deliberately designed its platforms to attract children.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new legal complaint claims Facebook parent company Meta Platform intentionally tailored its social platform to attract children. The complaint also alleges that the company knew, but never disclosed, that it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram, but only took action on some of those accounts. The complaint is described in reports in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. The document, which was originally made public in redacted form a month ago, was the opening defense in a lawsuit filed by attorneys general of 33 states. Meta says the complaint misrepresents its work.

Stock Market Today: Wall Street falls as four-week winning streak cools

Stocks fell on Wall Street as markets awaited updates on inflation and how U.S. consumers are feeling about the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Monday. The index is coming off a lackluster holiday week and its fourth consecutive winning week. The Dow fell 56 points and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%. Shopify surged after announcing a Black Friday record of $4.1 billion in worldwide sales from its merchants. On Tuesday the Conference Board releases its latest report on consumer confidence, and on Thursday the government releases October data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

Supporting nonprofits on GiveTuesday this year may have a bigger impact than usual

Supporting nonprofits on GiveTuesday this year can have a bigger impact than usual. That’s because nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are down from past years. Many organizations will try to make a difference on GivingTuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Some run matching campaigns, meaning a supporter has promised to double or sometimes triple the donations of other small donors. The bulk of charitable giving occurs at the end of the calendar year, so it is still too early to say whether this year will follow the trend of 2022, when total donations declined for only the fourth time in 40 years.

EU regulators say Amazon’s acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot could harm competition

European regulators say Amazon’s proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot could harm competition. The European Commission, the EU’s top antitrust enforcer, said on Monday it had informed Amazon of its “preliminary view” regarding the deal following an investigation that began in July. Regulators have raised concerns that the buyout could prevent iRobot’s rivals from competing effectively in Amazon’s market. He says Amazon is an important platform for sales of robot vacuum cleaners in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The Commission has until February 14 to take a final decision on the deal. Amazon says it is working with regulators and will address their concerns.

The S&P 500 fell 8.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,550.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.68 points, or 0.2%, to 35,333.47. The Nasdaq Composite fell 9.83 points, or 0.1%, to 14,241.02. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.35 points, or 0.4%, to 1,801.15.

