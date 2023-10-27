Business guru slammed for pulling kids out of school because teacher was ‘200 pounds overweight’

A business guru and social media influencer has faced criticism for admitting she pulled her children out of school after learning their teacher weighed “200 pounds more.”

Chris Krohn — a self-described real estate investor and successful consultant — proudly shared his body-shaming rhetoric with his 1.2 million followers in a TikTok posted earlier this month.

“The day I pulled my kids out of school, I was at a parent-teacher conference and the teacher was 200 pounds overweight,” Krohn said, sitting with his feet propped up on a chair in an office.

“I looked at him and said, ‘No, you lack energy, you’re depressed. You’re probably spending more time during the day with my child than with me. And I’m concerned about the amount of influence you’re having. “I am. Because what you are teaching is not in the book. This is how you are living your life. You are not an inspiring person.”

The four-time real estate author then launched into a tirade claiming that most teachers are “not motivated” and hate their extremely low-paying jobs, but they do enjoy job security.

If it were up to him, Krohn insisted he would choose only “the best, most experienced, most qualified” teachers who could teach meaning, fulfillment, and happiness.

Chris Krohn said he pulled his children out of public school when he discovered his teacher was “200 pounds overweight.” Chris Krohn/TikTok

The video received over 250,000 views and prompted a flood of commenters who were divided on Krohn’s views – some lauded the coach’s insight, while others criticized the teacher for shaming her and implying she was unqualified for the job. , criticized him.

“Obesity is a medical condition, not a character flaw or an issue of morality. This post is definitely ignorant. Your kids should be in school,’ one user wrote.

“I am overweight and a great teacher! I may not be cool and fit but I’m really good at what I do. You scored some great points but lost to me on weight,” said another.

Many viewers said they agreed with Krohn that teachers are poorly paid and that it would be ideal for children to have their own teachers, but said she had no right to make decisions based on appearances.

Krohn claimed she told the teacher she was “not inspiring.” chriscrohn/tiktok

“How did he know she was sad? If she told him, he should be nice and suggest she reach out to an admin for help. Don’t criticize her on social media,” one said.

Some users even took aim at Crohn’s and gave him a taste of his own medicine.

“Should we judge bald men too?”. One asked a question.

Others called him “narcissist” and other, less savory names.

Another wrote: “Oh my god… I think you did that school a favor.”

However, Krohn didn’t give up and posted a follow-up video about two weeks later titled “Why Your Children’s Teacher Is So Important.”

“Teachers and your child’s life are going to be about you spending more time with them. So ask yourself, have you qualified this person? Krohn said.

He then creates a list of questions he believes parents should ask themselves when evaluating their child’s teacher, including some of the things he mentioned in the original video.

In a later video, Krohn made the case for homeschooling, saying that parents can “choose the teacher” for their child.

“Do you agree with what you think their goals are, what level of energy they bring, or how much passion they have, or how qualified they are? …Are the choices they are making in their personal life, in their health, affecting your child? He asks questions.

Krohn then delved into his final argument: that parents should consider homeschooling their children as an option because it allows parents to “choose guardians” for their children.

Teachers have taken to social media to share their stories about dealing with the job, with many saying circumstances have forced them to leave their posts.

The #TeacherQuitTok tag is filled with hundreds of videos from former teachers detailing the difficulties of their teaching, including sub-standard pay and dealing with difficult parents.

Source: www.bing.com