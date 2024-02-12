Business economists say recession risk is receding, but political tensions pose a threat to the economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Only a quarter of business economists and analysts expect the United States to fall into recession this year. And any recession would be the result of an external shock – such as the conflict involving China – rather than domestic economic factors such as higher interest rates.

But respondents to a National Association of Business Economics survey released Monday still expect year-over-year inflation to exceed 2.5% by 2024 — above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A year ago, most forecasters expected the US economy – the world’s largest – to fall into recession as the Fed raised interest rates to fight a burst of inflation that began in 2021. The Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, taking it to the highest level in more than two decades.

Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.4% in December. But the economy continued to grow unexpectedly and employers kept hiring and resisted layoffs despite high borrowing costs.

The combination of falling inflation and resilient growth has raised expectations – reflected in the NABE survey – that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing: taming inflation without the pain of a recession.

“Panelists are more optimistic about the outlook for the domestic economy,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at mortgage giant Freddie Mac and chair of the association’s economic policy survey committee.

The Fed has stopped raising rates and indicated it expects to cut rates three times this year.

But a growing share of business forecasters are concerned that the Fed is keeping rates unnecessarily high: 21% in the NABE survey called the Fed’s policy “too restrictive,” up from 14% who expressed that view in August. Is. Still, 70% say the Fed has it “about right.”

Respondents are concerned that conflict between China and Taiwan is likely, even if not all-out war: 63% consider such an outcome at least “moderately likely.” Similarly, 97% see at least a moderate chance of conflict as oil prices in the Middle East would rise above $90 a barrel (from about $77 now) and global shipping would be disrupted.

The other 85% are concerned about political instability in the United States before or after the November 5 presidential election.

Respondents are also increasingly concerned about the US government’s finances: 57% say budget policies – which have created a widening gap between government spending and taxes collected – need to be more disciplined. Which is more than 54% in August.

They say the most important objectives of government budget policy should be to promote medium to long-term growth (cited by 45% of respondents) and reduce the federal deficit and debt (42%). Coming in third place – and cited by 7% – is the goal of reducing income inequality.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Source: www.wpxi.com