Business class booking hacks revealed: Best day and time to book cheap tickets

Travel giant Expedia has released data showing the best day of the week and time of day to book flight tickets so you can get the best value for money on your next business class journey.,

With lie-flat beds and ‘headphone-free’ technology appearing in business-class cabins around the world, there’s never been a better time to book your next point-end flight. However, these flights are rarely cheap, so knowing when to book your flights to get the best possible bang for your buck can be the difference between feeling ripped off or flying high.

This is where travel giant Expedia comes in handy. This week, they released new data showing that air travel causes a tremendous amount of stress for 55% of American travelers, with many citing it in stress levels comparable to filing your taxes or going to the dentist. Considered highly. Thankfully, they also released their best data-driven booking hacks to make the process faster, easier, and better value.

WATCH: Cathay Pacific announces ‘Aria’ business class upgrade.

Their report is designed to provide guidance for travelers who want to book economy, premium economy, and even first class seats in addition to business class, so if you’re looking for a more affordable travel option , then you don’t need to click now. , However, we know that Business Class on DMARGE is the weapon of choice for our readers, so here are the top tips we’ve identified for big business savings…

How far in advance to book your business class ticket

The important thing to consider is how far in advance to book your business class flights. Although the sometimes reactive and sudden nature of business trips can sometimes make it difficult to plan in advance, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that booking 28 days before departure for domestic travel Savings of up to 24% can be achieved compared to last minute trips.

If you are traveling abroad, this time limit increases. you should book 60 days ago of your departure but – importantly – no more than 4 months ahead To achieve optimum savings, which is usually around 10%.

Which day of the week to book your business class ticket

When it comes to choosing the right day of the week to book cheap tickets, timing is quite intuitive. Sunday is the cheapest day Weekday time to fly and offers savings of up to 13% on weekly average. This is compounded by the fact that most people want to start their holidays on Monday and most business people are reluctant to travel on weekends.

opposite of this, The most expensive day to fly is Friday, This is likely because there is an increase in the number of people trying to return home from their vacations or business trips before the weekend, allowing time for adequate laundry and recovery before Monday, as well as people who Those who want to get away for a long weekend. This demand means a rise in ticket prices.

Virgin Australia’s new Business Class cabin is a thing of beauty. Image: Virgin

What time of day to book your business class ticket

Finally, if you really want to expand your business class booking, you need to be aware of Take off before 3pm Can massively reduce the impact of delays and cancellations. In fact, cancellation rates are 50% higher on flights after this time.

While these late flight tickets may not necessarily be cheap, you will definitely save yourself from wasting time at the airport and hence, time that could otherwise be spent earning money, saving money or spending quality time. With friends, family or colleagues.

Bottom-line

From a broader perspective, there is a lot of good news across the board. Ticket prices remain fairly stable compared to 2022 and cancellation rates for US flights have improved significantly, with only 1.7% of flights canceled compared to 4.7% last year.

So, even if you don’t have the luxury of choosing a flight that clearly falls within Expedia’s guidelines, you’re still more likely to enjoy a better business class experience this year than last.

Source: www.dmarge.com