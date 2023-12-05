Business as usual: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28

NGOs may have criticized the record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at the UN climate talks in Dubai, but with the OPEC cartel hosting a chat on “climate initiatives” and one of the heads of “Big Oil”, the industry is horrified. Will not done. Majors clash with protesters.

Activists were already angry over the appointment of Sultan Al Jaber, head of Emirati national oil company ADNOC, as COP28 president.

The oil-rich hosts have made no secret of their desire to give the fossil fuel industry a voice in the talks, where the fate of oil, gas and coal is at the center of the discussions.

On Tuesday, umbrella group Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) claimed that 2,456 people associated with fossil fuel interests had signed up to COP28 – almost four times more than at UN talks in Egypt last year.

The coalition said that if taken as a group, their numbers exceed the delegations of “every country” except the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, which will host COP30 in 2025.

But Majid Jaafar, CEO of Emirati firm Crescent Petroleum, said the UAE is actually trying to be “inclusive”, not just “to have all industries present but to really try to bring the Global South to the debate.” doing.”

The UAE turned the UN talks into the largest COP ever, with more than 80,000 registered participants ranging from government officials to businesses and a range of climate activists.

Under new UN rules, attendees had to provide information about their employer and their relationship – financial or otherwise – with the entity applying for recognition on their behalf.

“Do you really think Shell or Chevron or ExxonMobil are sending lobbyists to passively watch these negotiations?” said Alexia Leclerc, co-founder of the NGO Start:Empowerment.

“The toxic presence of big polluters has plagued us for years, preventing us from moving forward on the necessary path to keeping fossil fuels in the ground,” Leclerc said.

– Oil CEO challenged –

According to KBPO, France brought in TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyen, Italy added a team from Italian energy giant ENI, while the EU included employees from oil giants BP and ExxonMobil.

An activist contacted Pouyane to ask about reports that TotalEnergies had been “complicit in bullying and intimidation” that resulted in communities in Uganda having to sign over their land.

“Do you think this is true?” “X,” Poyen replied, according to video footage previously posted on Twitter. “We operate according to the code of conduct in Uganda.”

When asked for his reaction to the detention of seven students protesting an oil pipeline project in Uganda in a separate video released by the NGO 350.org, Pouyane said his team in the country was in touch with authorities for their release.

Pouyané had already been ambushed by activists at COP27 in Egypt.

– ‘It’ll be fine’ –

In other corners of COP28’s vast Expo City complex the exchanges were more cordial.

The group of people met at the pavilion of the Geneva-based International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) – a non-profit business group whose members include BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil.

According to KBPO, IETA brought 116 people, including representatives from Shell and Norway’s Equinor.

In a booth inside a large pavilion, Saudi-led OPEC gave a presentation on “climate initiatives.”

A screen reminded the small audience that the focus should be on an “all people, all fuels and all technologies approach” and that it supports technology to capture and store emissions.

One of the participants, Satya Widya Yudha, energy industry representative at Indonesia’s National Energy Council, said the technology remains expensive.

An OPEC representative replied that “more investment is needed”.

Asked for his views on critics who decry the presence of fossil fuel lobbyists, Yudha told AFP: “As long as they are committed to reducing their emissions, it will be fine.”

lap-alth/np/fg

Source: www.bing.com