BUSD market cap down 90% from all-time high, Binance in closing position

According to CoinMarketCap data, BUSD’s market capitalization has fallen 90% from its all-time high of $23.49 billion on November 15, 2022. The stablecoin’s current market capitalization is around $2 billion – more than $21 billion less than its all-time high.

In early 2023, BUSD-issuer Paxos was the recipient of regulatory actions from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and the New York District of Financial Services.

The news comes as the market share of the first digital USD stablecoin continues to grow – now at a market cap of over $470 million, according to CoinGecko. The stablecoin issued by Hong Kong-based First Digital Group was launched in June this year.

Binance has encouraged users to convert their BUSD balances to FDUSD. In August, the crypto exchange said users could trade BUSD for FDUSD with zero trading fees or convert BUSD balances to FDUSD at a 1:1 ratio.

Binance and Paxos are phasing out BUSD support

Binance and Paxos have said that they will gradually end support for BUSD.

In February this year, Paxos said it was stopping minting new stablecoins. The announcement came after Paxos received an order from the NYDFS to stop issuing stablecoins. The same day, the SEC said it would sue Paxos for listing BUSD, alleging it was an unregistered security. “BUSD will remain fully supported by Paxos and redeemable for covered clients until at least February 2024,” the stablecoin issuer said in an announcement.

This was followed by an announcement in late August by Binance that it would gradually reduce support for BUSD products on its platform by February 2024. Additionally, Binance announced plans to suspend BUSD lending on cross margin in September.

Today, Binance where did it go It is closing all outstanding BUSD loans and collateral positions.

CoinGecko’s Q3 Crypto Industry Report

A report from CoinGecko on Tuesday details how the market cap of major stablecoins fell significantly in the third quarter. “BUSD saw the biggest decline of -45.3%, with a loss of -$1.87 billion,” CoinGecko said.

The report also highlighted notable changes in the market capitalization rankings of major stablecoins during this period. “BUSD has fallen from 18th to 27th as Binance announced that support for the stablecoin will be phased out by February 2024,” the report said.

CoinGecko compared this, saying that Tether’s USDT market cap remained flat in the third quarter. It added that USDT saw its stablecoin market share increase by 2.6% over the same period.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co