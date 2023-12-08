Burnout is a 'management issue'. 'Help' is really gaslighting Australian workers and how to fix the issue affecting millions

It turns out that the laid-back, easy-going, collected Australian stereotype is as big a myth as grizzly bears falling out of gum trees and attacking tourists. Not only that, when it comes to work ‘she’ll be right, friend’. We are burnt like hell and it is getting worse.

The Microsoft Work Trends Index found Australians suffered higher levels of work burnout than other countries surveyed. 62 per cent of Australian workers reported feeling burnt out at work, compared to the global average of 48 per cent. Crikey!

Burnout is rampant in Australia, according to The State of Workplace Burnout Report 2023 from Infinity Potential, a think tank dedicated to helping organizations and leaders create environments that unleash people’s full potential.

It found that more than 38 percent of participants were experiencing all three dimensions of burnout:

exhaustion (emotional, mental and physical)

Cynicism (mental distance, isolation and negativity)

Decreased business effectiveness (inability to produce at the same speed or quality)

The report found that after the pandemic, workplace stress and burnout rates reached new record levels, climbing 4 percent year-over-year.

“Due to the slow pace of adaptation to new ways of working and mindsets, burnout is on the rise,” said organizational psychologist Dr. John Chan, lead author of the report. yahoo finance,

However, burnout is more than just being tired and counting the days until Christmas. The World Health Organization defines it as: “A syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

Chan said, “People focus on exhaustion. But the other dimension is a feeling of detachment or mental distance from your work. That’s when you start to hate your job and everyone associated with it, even though you enjoyed it before.” will be.

“Subsequently your performance drops, and when that happens, you begin to doubt your abilities, creating a complex psychological cycle to get out of.”

According to Chan, when we talk about burnout, it usually focuses on what’s wrong with people. What are they doing or not doing that makes them tired?

“As if it’s some weakness, disease or medical condition that needs to be fixed or cured,” he said. “Self-help gurus and apps claim to be able to fix a burnout, but they’re making people think they’re the problem.”

Instead, Chan said, we should look at the definition of burnout: “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

“Burnout is a management problem,” Chan said. “Leaders and organizations often think of it as just part of the job. ‘You have to work hard’, ‘it sucks’, or ‘that’s just the way we do things.’ But burnout is very specific to the workplace.

“It is a syndrome resulting from stress at the workplace. Therefore, they need to understand the root causes of burnout and recognize the symptoms early.

So, what are the clear signs to look for?

“Burnout and chronic stress keep our fight-or-flight response going on all the time, and our body and mind eventually forget how to turn itself off,” Chan said.

“So, you are always in a high state which leads to physical symptoms such as inability to sleep, gastro-intestinal problems And chronic headache, There are also mental and behavioral signs – such as having easily distracted, mood swingsAnd debilitating anxiety,

“These symptoms often impact a person’s ability to perform on the job, leading to more stress that can become a downward spiral that is difficult to get out of.”

Chan said irritability is also a common symptom.

“Maybe you were working with a co-worker, and they were quite comfortable. Once symptoms begin to appear, they become more irritable, distracted and cynical about their jobs and even toward their coworkers,” Chan said.

“Mood swings and changes in their behavior may indicate that they are chronically tired and may need professional help to get over it.”

Rather than a single bad day or week, burnout appears gradually over time.

“This is a chronic condition and, by its nature, is fairly low-key,” Chan said. , Once you get to that point of exhaustion, you mentally and physically shut down and go into survival mode. The only thing you’re trying to do is get through the day.”

Chan hopes the emphasis will shift to creating more sustainable workplaces and protecting people from burnout in the first place.

He said, “Ultimately, it will be up to leaders to be bold and prioritize reshaping how we work and how work is done within organizations. Work is no longer working for too many people.” “

“Since work is a determinant of well-being, organizations and leaders have a responsibility to create an environment that minimizes harm to their people. More attention needs to be paid to managing workload, psychological safety and inclusion, and building strong team dynamics, which create a significant barrier against burnout even when workloads are high.

Organizational leaders and political figures are always discussing the need to increase productivity. Chan says the key to unlocking productivity is figuring out how we work.

“We will be able to increase productivity only if we first address the issue of employee well-being,” he said.

