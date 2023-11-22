Burnout in US healthcare: New data, surprising insights

Surprising new data about doctor burnout shows the US healthcare system is not dysfunctional , [+] Totally guilty. getty

In medicine, when an ICU patient fails to get better after a week of intensive care, doing more of the same treatment proves futile and often harmful. Instead, it’s better to take a step back: reevaluate both the initial diagnosis and the treatment plan. In doing so, doctors usually discover that earlier assumptions were wrong and that they have overlooked something important.

The same concept applies to physician burnout in medicine. Despite growing awareness of this urgent issue and widespread calls for relief, the burnout crisis continues to grow. After a decade of failure to solve the problem, it is time to reevaluate the diagnosis.

The Paradox of Clinician Burnout in America

Doctors and nurses today are the beneficiaries of unprecedented advances in science, technology and disease treatment. With so many sophisticated tools available to diagnose and treat patient problems, you would think this would be a golden age of physician fulfillment. And yet, this period of radical advancement is marked by growing dissatisfaction and an exodus of physicians. Last year alone, 71,309 doctors left this profession.

At a press conference last month, Dr. Debra Howry, chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highlighted this growing threat to health professionals.

“Burnout among these workers has reached crisis levels,” he said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing challenges within the workforce. Fatigue, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and suicidal thoughts are on the rise, according to the CDC.

In self-reported surveys about the causes of burnout, medical professionals point to the profit-focused American healthcare system that burdens them with countless bureaucratic tasks, endless prior authorization requirements, and a revolving door of patient visits. Is.

All of these complaints are valid, but new data on burnout from the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund raises another possibility and sheds light on a potential solution.

Burnout: A Uniquely American Problem?

If the main drivers of burnout were really greedy insurance executives and a for-profit healthcare system, you would expect that physician burnout rates in Western countries with universal health care (which is paid for and provided by the government) would be dramatic. Will be less than expected. United States.

But the Commonwealth Fund report tells a different story. Surprisingly, primary care physicians in America are in the middle when it comes to burnout. They report higher rates of satisfaction than their peers in the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Canada (but they lag behind the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Switzerland in terms of satisfaction).

If physician burnout is not a uniquely American phenomenon, arising from unique aspects of the American healthcare system, then what is? Is Is dissatisfaction arising among doctors around the world?

If we look at the biggest change in global medical practice in the 21st century, it is not the corporatization of care or the administrative burden placed on physicians. This is the development of the disease itself.

Chronic disease drives unprecedented demand

For much of medical history, and throughout the 20th century, most patients went to doctors with acute conditions that began urgently and suddenly. These problems ranged from broken bones and appendicitis to heart attacks and pneumonia. When surgery or antibiotics proved successful, patients usually recovered and returned to good health. And when the limitations of therapy proved too great in the past, patients quickly succumbed to injury or disease and died.

At the time, medicine was a simpler profession with fewer clinical problems to solve and fewer treatments available.

Today, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases are the most frequent and fastest growing problems treated by doctors. Unlike patients with acute problems, people with many chronic conditions should be seen three to four times a year throughout their lives. And for doctors, the rapid transition from acute illness to chronic illness has serious implications for clinical demands and workplace satisfaction. It’s similar to the difference between lifting heavy weights once (challenging but manageable) and lifting heavy weights repeatedly over a lifetime (completely exhausting).

Industrialized nations everywhere are experiencing an increase in diseases that require lifelong care. The World Health Organization estimates that, by 2050, these chronic diseases will account for 86% of the world’s 90 million deaths each year (a staggering 90% increase in absolute numbers from 2019).

Today, chronic disease affects an alarming 60% of Americans. Obesity and diabetes are reaching epidemic levels and efforts by physicians to reverse these trends are proving largely ineffective. Of particular concern is the medication burden among seniors: 40% of Americans over age 65 are on five or more prescription medications, a rate that has tripled over the past two decades (20% are on 10 or more medications are taking).

Rethinking US physician burnout: What we missed

The list of medical challenges doctors face is ever-growing. Given the severity and volume of these problems today, it is no surprise that physicians are feeling exhausted and overwhelmed.

As clinical pressure has increased over the past 20 to 30 years, doctors have been forced to see more patients in a day, with less time for each. And when physicians have no choice but to cut back on medical care delivery, they end the day feeling like they haven’t done their best. The result is “moral injury”, a term that describes the pain physicians feel when circumstances put them in a position to fail, resulting in harm to patients.

For more than a decade, we have thought of burnout as a phenomenon imposed on the medical profession by money-hungry villains. When we take a step back and reevaluate the situation, perhaps the best way to think about burnout is the suffering caused by disease progression and the exponentially increased burden for physicians. Unless we can find ways to reduce the demand for medical care, physicians, especially in primary care, will be even more exhausted a decade from now.

But improvement is possible. Just imagine what would happen to doctors’ daily workload if Americans experienced 30% fewer chronic diseases and, as a result, 30% fewer heart attacks, strokes and cancers. Imagine how much more fulfilling medicine would be if physicians had more time with patients and less pressure to rush through the day.

Fortunately, there is a tech-driven solution on the horizon to ease clinical pressures and reduce burnout without increasing health care costs. What this technology is, and how to best implement it, will be the focus of my next article.

To get that article delivered to your inbox, hit the “Follow” button above or below this article.