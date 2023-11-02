CHICAGO – A jury in Illinois has ordered Chicago-based Conagra Brands to pay $7.1 million to a Pennsylvania woman who was fatally injured in 2017 when she used commercial brand cookware in the kitchen at her workplace. She was burnt when a spray can caught fire.

The judgment issued Monday in favor of Tammy Reese of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, is the first of several other cases involving burn victims across the country that have been cited in accidents involving ConAgra-made cooking spray brands, including its Also includes the popular grocery store brand Palm. ,

Reese was working in a social club kitchen in May 2017 when, according to the lawsuit filed on her behalf, “suddenly and without warning a can of Swell cooking spray” exploded in a fireball, causing burns and injuries. Came”. According to one of her attorneys, Craig Smith, she suffered deep second-degree burns on her head, face, arms and hands and scar tissue still restricts her movement six years later.

According to the Cook County Circuit Court ruling, Chicago-based Conagra Brands must pay Reese $3.1 million in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages. Conagra Brands is the parent company of several other high-profile food brands, including Pam & Marie Callender’s, Reddi-Wip, Swiss Miss, Hunt’s, Chef Boyardee and Slim Jim.

The company said in an emailed statement that it disagrees with the jury’s decision and that “the safety of our products and our consumers is always Conagra’s top priority.”

“We stand behind our cooking spray products, which are safe and effective when used correctly and as directed. “We are evaluating our legal options, including an appeal,” the statement said.

Smith said there are more than 50 cases pending against Conagra from other burn victims nationwide, and the company has refused to recall the product for “defective” cans.

“This is really the beginning of a serious problem for Conagra,” Peter Flowers, another attorney for Reese, said Tuesday.

Smith reported that the accidents involved spray can models from various brands manufactured between 2011 and 2019, which used a venting system with a lower heat limit than previous versions. According to the lawsuit, when the can gets too hot, the vents in the bottom open to release pressure, causing its highly flammable contents to spill into the air.

Consumers can check if there is air in their cooking spray cans by looking at the four small U-shaped slits at the bottom of the can, Smith said. In general, he said, larger spray cans — 10 ounces or more — rather than the commonly sold 6-ounce cans are affected.

According to Flowers, the cooking spray that exploded near Reese was placed on a shelf about 18 inches above the stove.

“In commercial kitchens, it’s kind of a common place where people leave their cooking spray cans when they’re actually using them. And the same thing has happened all over the country, not necessarily on the shelves above the stove, but on the shelves near the stove, on the countertops,” he said.

In response to similar lawsuits in 2019, Conagra said the vent system was used on a limited number of cans, but was removed during a redesign of the product that year. Conagra said the redesign was unrelated to the lawsuits and was part of the company’s effort to standardize cans.

Conagra says Pam and other cooking sprays have clear warning labels on the front and back that tell consumers the product is flammable and should not be left on or near a stove or heat source. Cooking spray should not be stored above 120 degrees or sprayed near an open flame, the company said.

Source: www.nbcnews.com