‘Burn fat when not exercising’ by adding three movements into your routine

Working out is a great way to boost the metabolism and burn calories, and it also makes slimmers feel great.

An expert shared some of the best workouts that will help the body continue to burn fat “even when not exercising”.

Cardio and weight training are both excellent ways to get the body moving. Using resistance in particular can lead to long-lasting weight loss results, according to Balanced Body education director at Balanced Body Joy Puleo. She said: “Weight training, body weight training and general resistance training are all excellent ways to trigger long-term fat burning.

“Your body is brilliant. When you train against resistance, you are building muscle mass. As you train against resistance, be it weights or gravity, you are often training anaerobically, which is a fancy way of saying ‘not in the presence of oxygen’. “However, as the muscles repair and gain in strength, the metabolism changes such that at rest, fat is being used as energy. “This is exactly what we are looking for, to rev the engines so that when we are not exercising you are still burning fat for fuel.” Resistance training can involve using weights, machines or body weight to encourage the body to work harder.

Jo shared her three favourite exercises to keep your body burning more fat when at rest. Three fat-burning exercises Rhythmic whole body exercises such as mountain climbers, jumping squats and, of course, burpees

Whole body static exercises such as plank holds, wall squats – nothing says burn like an isometric hold

Pilates series of five (Single Leg Stretch, Double Leg Stretch, Single Straight Leg Stretch, Double Straight Leg Stretch and Criss Cross)

She added: "I realise this is cheating as it is five Pilates core exercises, but when done successively they make for excellent abdominal and leg exercises which really challenge and heat up the core and rev up the metabolism."