An easy way to profit from the stock market is to buy index funds. But if you choose individual stocks with courage, you can earn better returns. For example, Burkhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) share price is up 68% over the last three years, which is clearly better than the market’s decline of around 2.7% (excluding dividends). However, recent returns have not been as impressive, with the stock returning just 4.3% in the last year including dividends.

The past week has proven profitable for investors in Burkhart Compression Holding, so let’s take a look at whether the fundamentals impacted the company’s three-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Burkhardt Compression Holding achieved compound earnings per share of 24% per annum. This EPS growth is higher than the average annual increase in share price of 19%. Therefore, it seems that the market has reduced its growth expectations somewhat.

The company’s earnings per share (over time) are shown in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the returns generated by a stock. We note that the TSR over the last 3 years for Burkhardt Compression Holding was 78%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

a different perspective

We’re pleased to report that Burkhardt Compression Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.3% over one year. This also includes dividends. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 12% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that the stock has passed its best days, but on the other hand, while the business itself continues to execute, the price may soften. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should know about 1 warning sign We have seen with Burkhardt compression holding.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

