WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th Anniversary Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference, held in partnership with Foreign Policy, brought together leading global experts to tackle the complex challenges of cancer care, focusing on the need for multi-stakeholder Emphasis was given. Collaboration. With cancer claiming millions of lives globally and disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income countries, the conference underlined the urgency of international action and equity in access to life-saving treatments.

(Left to right) Dr. Juan Pablo Uribe, Dr. Katherine Young, Rep. Mike Kelly, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil speaking at the 10th Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference in Washington, DC.

Dr. Katherine Young, Assistant Director of Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy at the White House, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving Cancer Moonshot’s ambitious goal of a 50% reduction in cancer deaths within 25 years.

Congressman Mike Kelly, co-chair of the U.S. Congressional Cancer Caucus, emphasized the important role of Congress in supporting research and patient care, advocating for funding for the National Cancer Institute, and addressing access and affordability challenges. He stressed the need to “connect people” and consider the human experience. Hannah Adams, a childhood cancer survivor, reminded the audience that “the most effective advocates give a child with cancer a face and a name.”

The Future of Cancer Care panel discussed the potential of AI, equity considerations, and global access. Dr. Danielle Bitterman, radiation oncologist and AI researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, emphasized the potential of AI to democratize care, while Dr. Jason Hipp, chief digital innovation officer at Mayo Collaborative Services, discussed how diverse data Emphasized the need for. Set to ensure fairness and high quality care for all.

Dr. Anshu Jain, Chief Medical Officer, Aster Insights, reflected the need for equitable access through the analogy of a “tall and short person reaching the treatment table.”

Felicia Gorordo, Alternate Executive Director, United States, World Bank Group, highlighted the World Bank’s commitment to integrating digital health and access into its programs.

The health equity panel focused on practical solutions. Manan Shah, vice president of Global Health Equity and Policy Partnerships at Bristol Myers Squibb, advocated considering the social determinants of health and the factors that lead patients to seek care. Gary A., President and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum. Pukren stressed the need for scalable models for quality care in vulnerable communities.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, described the current period as “never been a better time to tackle cancer” due to the increased resilience and health awareness post-pandemic. He stressed the need for inclusion, reducing health equity gaps and enhancing data, technology and training to overcome the challenges.

Dr. Julie Gralow, chief medical officer and executive vice president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, emphasized partnerships with patients and advocates to overcome barriers.

Dr. Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director of Health, Nutrition and Population and Global Financing Facility at the World Bank, emphasized the lack of a single solution to the global funding gap.

The Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference served as a powerful call to action, urging individuals to support research, advocate for patient-centered policies, and raise awareness.

