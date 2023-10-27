Bureau of Prisons’ dilemma over First Step Act credit

The Bureau of Prisons’ position on the First Step Act is to keep people in prison longer than necessary , [+] …Just ask a federal judge in New Hampshire. getty

The First Step Act (FSA) was signed into law in December 2018. The law allowed prisoners, mostly minimum and low-security offenders, to receive reductions in their sentences for being productive while in prison. That productivity is measured by prisoners’ participation in meaningful programs and holding jobs while in prison. However, nearly five years after the law was enacted, complexities of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP)’s ability to comply with the law are still emerging.

Under the law, the BOP initially measures the inmate’s risk of both recidivism and violence, using what is known as a pattern score. To be eligible for sentence reduction program benefits, an inmate’s pattern score must be either at or below the minimum. Additionally, if the inmate is eligible to apply FSA credits to reduce his sentence (note: there are 68 crimes that are excluded), he will earn 10 days of FSA earned time credit for every 30 days of programming. Can do. After the inmate’s second pattern score, usually 6 months after entering prison, they can earn up to 15 days of FSA earned time credit.

The actual changes to the FSA occurred in January 2022 when the final rule for the FSA was published in the Federal Register. This rule clarified that prisoners can have their FSA earned time credits actually used to reduce the sentence or be used for additional home confinement time. The result was that thousands, mostly minimum security prisoners, were released.

In many cases, upon sentencing, the inmate is in custody and resides in either an administrative facility or a county jail until a final designation to serve his or her sentence is determined by the BOP. Often, the time between sentencing and the prisoner’s arrival at the designated institution can be weeks, or months, or even several months. The transportation of prisoners is the responsibility of the U.S. Marshals Service working in conjunction with the BOP.

According to the BOP’s own program statement, it states that when an inmate begins earning FSA earned time credits:

“When an eligible inmate begins earning FSA time credits. An eligible prisoner begins earning FSA time credits once the prisoner’s term of imprisonment begins ( The date the prisoner arrives at the designated Bureau facility or voluntarily surrenders [emphasis added] ,

A ruling by a federal court in New Hampshire has overturned the definition of when FSA earned time credits begin, and could give thousands of inmates thousands of credits that could reduce their time in prison.

On June 9, 2021, Austen Eufenyuy was sentenced to sixty-six months in prison. After being sentenced, Yufenyu was transferred between facilities in Maryland, Oklahoma and Texas before arriving at FCI Berlin in New Hampshire almost a year later on April 6, 2022. It is not unusual for prisoners to have to wander around for months before arriving at their designated facility. It should be noted, that many prisoners, especially those who have non-violent crimes and are complying with court directives, are allowed to voluntarily surrender to prison after sentencing.

Yufenyuy had no violations during nearly a year of prisoner transportation and participated in whatever programs were available. So when he arrived at FCI Berlin he was puzzled as to why he did not receive FSA earned time credit while he was in federal custody but before arriving at his designated institution. Yufenyu filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire stating that his civil rights were being violated and on March 3, 2023, United States Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone (District of New Hampshire) agreed and ordered that those FSA earned time credits that occurred during the transportation to Eufenyuy should be awarded. The next day, Yufenyuy was released from the BOP. This would lead one to think that it is quite clear that the law is now that the thousands of other prisoners who want credit before reaching their final designation should be treated the same way, but you would be wrong. .

The BOP is sticking to its current program statement, and it has good reasons for doing so. The BOP can only give credit to inmates who are eligible and must measure that they have participated in meaningful programming, neither of which is possible if the inmate is not in a BOP designated facility. According to the BOP, which is in the midst of introducing a new calculator to calculate future FSA earned time credits, “…with respect to the referenced case, we currently have no plans to amend the policy.” is aware of the staff. When an offender is in holdover status, he or she is in the custody of the USMS, not the Bureau of Prisons. Accordingly, there is no pattern or requirement for FTC eligibility evaluation or review. They are a Bureau inmate until They are not formed until they arrive at their designated facility and then participate in initial classification, which involves various FSA assessment activities.

In his decision, Judge Johnstone criticized Chevron USA, Inc. v Natal Res, and the parties to Mr Yufenyu’s case agreed. Garland. Council, Inc., 467 U.S. 837, 842 (1984), which found that “a government agency must conform to any express legislative statement when interpreting and applying a statute, but courts will give deference to the agency in ambiguous situations unless “As a first step, we must determine whether Congress has clearly addressed the precise question before us,” Judge Johnson wrote. If so, that’s ‘end of the matter’. If not, we proceed to step two, where we discard it [federal agency]If the interpretation of the statutory provision is appropriate.”

At the first stage, Judge Johnstone held that under FSA law “a prisoner may not earn time credit under this paragraph for an evidence-based crime prevention program that the prisoner has successfully completed— (i) after the enactment of the Act; before the date [the FSA], or (ii) During official custody before the date of commencement of the prisoner’s sentence under section 3585(a). [emphasis added], However, the BOP’s final rule on FSA states that credit can only be earned if the inmate arrives at a designated facility. So obviously there are two different times when a person can start earning, 1) when the sentence begins (FSA law) and 2) when the inmate arrives at the designated facility (BOP determines when to give credit) .

However, Judge Johnstone stopped Chevron’s analysis at an earlier stage in his order, saying, “Here, the FSA’s plain language established the date on which Mr. Eufenyuy was entitled to begin earning FSA time credits, June 9, it’s 2021 [date of sentencing], The regulation’s definition of a different date contradicts the clear language of the FSA. defendant’s [BOP’s] The interpretation of Mr. Yufenyuy’s eligibility to earn time credits under the FSA … does not deserve respect. The BOP agreed to the order, awarded Mr. Yufenyuy those credits, and he was released from the BOP.

The BOP made some exceptions during the early days of FSA implementation, allowing the BOP to deviate from its own program description, allowing many inmates to earn FSA earned time credits regardless of what classes they took. Have not participated. The final rule contained a retroactive portion that allowed that “…payments will be made to eligible prisoners.” Estimate Participation and time credit will be awarded for the period between December 21, 2018 and January 14, 2020. This seems logical and reasonable, as the BOP has also had issues providing proper programming for compliance, especially during COVID-19. Therefore some flexibility was provided by the BOP and the Department of Justice to enforce the law and treat prisoners fairly.

However, what about the thousands of other prisoners, possibly tens of thousands, who were sentenced and had months to reach their final designated facility? He is not currently receiving those credits and the only beneficiary of those credits is Mr. Yufenyuy because he won his case. Inmates who have disagreements with the BOP have access to the administrative remedy process to air their grievances. However, those in the chain of command at the BOP who would review those complaints have no authority within the BOP to award these credits because this deviates from the BOP’s own Program Statement, which is set out in the March 2023 decision on Yufenyuy. Unchanged since. Currently, the only solution for each inmate with this condition is to complete the administrative treatment process, which can take 6-9 months, and go to court to find a judge who agrees with Judge Johnstone, which can take several months. More may take place.

The BOP is in a bad position in that it can either follow the law, which is flawed, as it measures success under the FSA (Classes and Work Assignments) for inmates who are not in their custody in the final designated facility. He doesn’t have any mechanism for this. The alternative is that the BOP could follow a federal court ruling and grant credit to prisoners who have not complied with the FSA’s programming requirements.

One solution, or compromise, would be to get prisoners to their final destination in a shorter time, but that does little for those who have to go through a long transportation nightmare to reach their designated facility. However, this is also outside the power of the BOP as transportation of prisoners falls under the U.S. Marshals. The second is for the BOP to provide some programming, even a manual, to be given to inmates immediately after sentencing to begin FSA programming and some type of pattern assessment immediately after the inmate is sentenced. Be provided. All of these solutions are out of the control of the prisoner, who must spend time without any other means to remedy the situation except going to court.

The BOP could change its FSA program statement right now to comply with these New Hampshire decisions, but it has not done so and is likely trying to assess how it can comply. However, the BOP did not appeal Yufenyuy’s decision, so many prisoners remain confused on the issue. The result is that the FSA is facing problems in its implementation and prisoners and their families are paying the price.